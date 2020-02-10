Cameron: Hagåtña not for the homeless

While media reports have highlighted the diversion of federal money from a nighttime homeless shelter in Hagåtña to instead pay for government office space, a former director of the Hagåtña Revitalization and Redevelopment Authority says a homeless program was never part of the plan for the island's capital.

The Hagåtña Master Plan is part of a longstanding vision to reinvigorate the village into a bustling, modern economic hub and center of cultural and government affairs.

Joseph Cameron, now the president of the Pacific Islands Museums Association, was the administrative head of HRRA between 2009 and 2016. The Hagåtña plan was still incomplete when he came into office but was essentially ready for submission to the governor before Cameron left the agency. The plan then would have gone to the Legislature.

According to Cameron, the plan was never submitted.

"For some reason or another, everything that I did kind of just came to a halt. I don't know why. I wasn't there," he said.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, press secretary to the governor, confirmed her office doesn’t have the plan.

Lasia Casil, the current HRRA director, said the plan is under review by the HRRA board, which is anticipated to decide whether to ratify the plan in the coming months.

According to Casil, while the prior board approved the plan, the minutes and recordings from their meetings couldn’t be located to corroborate the decision. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero then tasked the current board with reviewing the documents and reratifying the plan, Casil added.

Regardless, the plan's initial development involved extensive conversations with stakeholders and Hagåtña property owners, according to Cameron. There were concerns about who would become people's neighbors and how the plan might affect business. Nowhere in the residential component did the plan envision a homeless program, Cameron said.

"We knew that there had to be a place that didn’t have the homeless, and that Guam would need to address that in a different venue. Clearly not Agana," he added.

While there is no specific proposal to help homeless people in the current Hagåtña Master Plan, it does acknowledge that homelessness needs to be addressed in order to move forward, according to Casil.

The administration of former Gov. Eddie Calvo aimed to turn the old Guam Legislature into a homeless shelter. It would have provided beds and showers, as well as hold government offices to help homeless people.

Gov. Leon Guerrero wants to turn the building into a “one-stop" location for various government offices.

Near that building is a multimillion-dollar structure, Cameron said.

"No one that I know of had a discussion with the immediate neighbor,” he said. “Rita Franquez has lived all her life there. All of a sudden she's made aware there's this money sitting for a homeless program, which is going to negatively impact her enormous investment," he added.

Franquez is part of the HRRA board.

Cameron supports Leon Guerrero's vision for the old Legislature building, which GovGuam rents. He is critical of the proposal to use it as a shelter.

"How do you have offices during the day and shelter at night? In the very building that formerly housed the Guam Legislature? This is absolute madness," he said.

In lieu of the Hagåtña shelter, the Leon Guerrero administration is pursuing a northern shelter.

The northern villages of Yigo and Dededo certainly contain the largest homeless population on Guam. Dededo alone has more than 350 homeless, according to the 2019 Point-in-Time Count. Yigo had another 85.

But the number of homeless people in the central villages isn’t small:

• Tamuning had 27 homeless as of the 2019 count.

• Tumon had 15 and Hagåtña had 49 homeless people.

• Sinajana, Mongmong-Toto-Maite and Agana Heights had another 34. They live in abandoned parking lots or buildings, or beneath walkways and bridges.

Hank Flores and Curtis Bowermaster currently take shelter at Chamorro Village. A small group of people has made a home beneath the raised concrete huts and walkways first built to serve as the hub of the 12th Festival of Pacific Arts in 2016.

Both Flores and Bowermaster believe a central shelter is needed.

"Some of the homeless here don't want to travel that far up. Down here we all got to know each other. We just don't want to go up north and then don't know anybody up there," Bowermaster said.

The Ministry to the Homeless, formerly known as Kåmalen Karidåt, is also seated in Hagåtña.

"The (soup) kitchen is down here. This should be the main source for the homeless areas," Bowermaster said. The men also suggested using the House of Cards, the steel building in Paseo that held games of chance, as a shelter.

"That's just sitting there. They should use that as a shelter for the time being," Bowermaster said.

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority supports the construction of a northern shelter. It's more practical, according to GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna. The original proposal for Hagåtña wasn’t realistic, he said. Additionally, it faced logistical challenges with housing GovGuam services in the day and operating as a shelter at night, he added.

But if not in Hagåtña, the Post asked Topasna, what is the plan to help homeless people living in the central villages?

He didn’t have a concrete answer.