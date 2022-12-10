Camp asks to change attorneys in meth smuggling case

Mixed martial arts fighter Ricky Camp is changing his legal counsel to defend him against charges related to smuggling methamphetamine.

Camp was charged in 2019 after allegedly opening a package containing approximately 2,282 grams, or about 5 pounds, of meth, court documents state.

More than three years later, Camp appeared in the Superior Court of Guam to tell Judge Alberto Tolentino he will be seeking representation from the Public Defender Service Corporation.

Camp was previously represented by the Lujan and Wolff law firm.

In response, Tolentino asked Stephen Hattori, the executive director of the Public Defender Service Corporation, about Camp's intention to be represented by the office.

Hattori said he needs to determine whether Camp is eligible for services.

According to the Public Defender website, services apply to individuals who cannot afford a private attorney and adopt federal poverty guidelines. As of January 2014, anyone who makes less than $20,000 a year is eligible.

Camp is scheduled to return to court Jan. 24, 2023, and Tolentino said he hopes it will be determined by that date whether Camp qualifies for the Public Defender.

Arrest

In November 2019, Camp was arrested after U.S. Postal Service and Customs authorities detected drugs in a parcel that came from Las Vegas.

Officers opened the package and discovered that it contained about five pounds of methamphetamine, court documents state.

Camp has since pleaded not guilty to charges of importation of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to Post files, it was previously said in court that some of the evidence connected to Camp's arrest is part of an ongoing federal investigation. While he's waiting for trial in the local case, no charges have been filed against him in the District Court of Guam.