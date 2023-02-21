Camp Blaz chooses first sergeant major

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Daniel Soto is Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz’s first instated sergeant major since the installation's official activation in 2020.

A special day in Camp Blaz history, Col. Christopher Bopp, Camp Blaz commanding officer, noted that Soto would play a critical role in bringing the base together.

“As the sergeant major, he is the keeper of customs, courtesies and tradition. He’s a mentor to all and upholds the discipline and standards of the Marine Corps,” Bopp said in a release.

Soto was humbled by the appointment.

“This isn’t about me. It’s about the men and women behind me,” said Soto. “It’s about Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. And it’s about our honor, our legacy and our timeless traditions.”

Soto is the senior enlisted leader and adviser responsible for the welfare and morale of the troops. He also stands as the advocate for enlisted Marines and sailors in his unit.

“I assure you, we’ll do everything we can to serve the people of Guam, our country and our Corps,” said Soto during a ceremony on Feb. 16.

“I’m glad to have Sgt. Maj. Soto here, so we can continue to grow this base – to get it to what it needs to be for the defense of our nation and for the defense of Guam,” said Bopp.