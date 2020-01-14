Ricky Camp, the mixed martial arts fighter accused of importing methamphetamine, in addition to other drug-related charges, still has no trial date as the defense and prosecution settle discovery matters.

Camp is to return to court on Feb. 11.

Yesterday is the second time the hearing was pushed back due to discovery matters. Camp had already appeared for a trial setting on Jan. 8.

Camp was indicted on charges of importation of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

He was arrested after U.S. Postal Service and Customs authorities detected drugs in a parcel that came from Las Vegas.

Officers opened the package and discovered that it contained approximately 2,282 grams, or approximately 5 pounds, of methamphetamine, court documents state. Camp is on pretrial release.

Pleaded guilty to reckless and drunk driving

Camp has one prior criminal conviction – a misdemeanor for reckless driving and driving while impaired.

According to a magistrate's complaint, officers from the Tumon/Tamuning precinct looking into a reported assault at The Beach in September 2019 saw a black jeep circling the parking lot. The jeep was reportedly revving its engine and rapidly accelerating as pedestrians walked nearby.

Officers followed the jeep as it left the parking lot and stopped it at the Hotel Nikko. Police reportedly found Camp incoherent, barely able to stand, repeatedly losing his balance, and with his speech heavily slurred.

Camp allegedly refused to submit to a field sobriety test.