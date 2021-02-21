Can you help identify hotel burglary suspects?

On Monday, Feb. 15, officers assigned to the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct Command responded to a burglary complaint at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, located on Ypao Road.

Preliminary reports suggest that video footage depicted three men rummaging through the hotel's main office from 3 to 5 a.m. Monday morning.

The three men later fled the area with an unknown amount of US and foreign currency.

Of the three men, one was clad in a blue hooded sweater, khaki shorts, FILA slides and a red bandana concealing his face. A second individual was clad in a black hooded sweater, a ball cap and gray pants. The last suspect was clad in a black striped shirt and a distinct marking of "06" on his left leg.

Now the Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking the assistance from the community relative to this case. Residents with any information that could lead to find the person or persons responsible for this crime are asked to call Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP (4357).