Cancellation of primary election draws mixed reviews

The pandemic has altered this year’s election with the cancellation of the primary election, previously slated for Aug. 29. Residents reacted to the change after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed a bill Friday morning to cancel the primary. The measure was passed Thursday evening with 12 of 15 senators voting in favor of the legislation.

Guam resident Sam Tupas said he agreed with the action.

“Well, it’s for the safety of the community because of the COVID scare. I believe it’s OK as long as they will keep their promise that they will not cancel (the election) totally,” he said.

He said he was glad to see the governor write to the Legislature on behalf of the Guam Election Commission asking the body to cancel the primary.

“It’s a good thing. It’s for safety,” Tupas said, “One ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. We don’t want to be exposing (ourselves to) the virus. ... The point is for us to be safe … than sorry.”

Eduardo Suarez, 58, disagreed, saying he believes it might have been possible to hold a primary election.

“Maybe we could do the voting, but we need to follow the social distancing, of course,” he said, “It depends on if they follow the rules, then maybe it’s safe.”

He said he believes the pandemic will impact the general election in November.

“Yes, depending on the status of the pandemic, because everybody is afraid to go out,” Suarez said.

Suarez said the upward trend in COVID-19 cases concerns him.

“Yes I’m worried. It’s really hard to think that instead of getting lower, ... it is now raising up,” said the Mangilao resident.

Emily Yabut of Yigo said she thinks canceling the primary on Saturday was the right thing to do.

“I think it’s better to cancel the primary election because of what is going on right now,” she told The Guam Daily Post on Friday. “I am so concerned because there are a lot of people with COVID right now. My God, we are already in the 1,200-some.”

Yabut, 61, said she is especially worried for her diabetic mom who lives with her.

“It is stressing me out because I have my mom here and she is 86 years old. So ... every time I am so worried when I hear there are 100-some positive, 50-some, oh, my goodness,” she said.

She, too, said she is concerned the pandemic could impact the general election.

“I think so. Yes, it might,” she said.

Until then and, for now, Yabut hopes residents will follow the stay-at-home guidance from the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

“People should stay in their house if they don’t have anything important to do outside. Just stay home. If they need to go buy groceries or something, that is the only time they go outside their house,” she said.