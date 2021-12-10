Cancellations for Guam travel rise to 2,769

At least 2,769 travelers from South Korea have canceled their trips to Guam for December and the number could continue to grow over concerns about the omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, shredding some hopes for the tourism industry's year-end rebound.

Guam hotels, tourist attractions, restaurants, retailers and other businesses anticipated more visitors during the holidays after promising new numbers over the past eight months. But omicron came along.

Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez and Vice President Gerry Perez shared updates about travel and airline schedule cancellations over omicron concerns during a Thursday board meeting.

Hours earlier, Department of Public Health and Social Services officials said there's a "good chance" that the omicron variant is on Guam already, considering that it's been confirmed in a person in Hawaii with no travel history.

Guam went from having some 18,000 airline seats available from South Korea to 13,468 seats by Dec. 6 because of omicron concerns in Korea, and reinstated travel restrictions, Perez said.

That's a 25% drop in available seats this month, he said.

Among the carriers is Asiana Airlines, which postponed its Dec. 23 resumption of flights to Guam after 18 years.

Asiana Airlines announced its new flight resumption date of Jan. 30, 2022.

"We’re still looking good. They’re just buying another month, so we’re looking forward to getting that omicron situation with more details coming in," Gutierrez said.

Based on GVB data, here are the latest numbers of passengers who canceled trips to Guam and the number of flights canceled so far:

Korean Air: 726 passengers canceled trips.

Jin Air: 590 passengers canceled trips, two flights canceled.

T’way: 588 passengers canceled trips, four nonregular flights canceled.

Jeju Air: 720 passengers canceled trips, seven flights canceled.

Air Seoul: 12 passengers canceled trips, flights delayed to Jan. 29.

Air Busan: 113 passengers canceled trips, no final decision on flights.

Asiana Airlines: Moved resumption of flights to Jan. 30.

GVB board Chair Milton Morinaga said, based on international reports, scientists still need about two weeks to learn more about how the omicron variant behaves, so, until then, the travel industry remains in wait-and-see mode.

South Korea imposed a 10-day quarantine for all inbound travelers in response to the omicron variant, halting an earlier exemption given to fully vaccinated people.

Arrivals picking up

Just when Guam's arrivals from Korea and Japan have picked up, at 5,283 in October and November compared to 208 last year, the flight and booking cancellations began.

GVB has been tracking increases in monthly arrivals over the last eight months, compared to their 2020 levels, but these numbers remain fractions of what Guam used to see.

In November alone, Guam saw 9,281 arrivals, mostly from Korea and the United States. That's a 593% increase from the same month last year.

Prior to the pandemic, Guam saw a record-breaking 1.6 million arrivals in fiscal 2019. That figure fell to 757,385 in fiscal 2020, and then to 60,343 in fiscal 2021.

Despite the flight and booking cancellations, Perez said Guam remains a safe destination because of its high vaccination rate, its robust contact tracing and treatment, and businesses' compliance with pandemic health and safety rules.

At the GVB board meeting, Gutierrez said the bureau and acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio are seeking clarification from the federal government whether the new travel rules over omicron apply to Guam.

Among the new requirements is for international travelers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of flying into the U.S. regardless of vaccination status.

Gutierrez brought this up after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed Guam and four other U.S. territories from its list of destinations with COVID-19 travel safety risks because they're now classified as domestic destinations.

He said Guam now may be able to come up with its own travel testing protocol.