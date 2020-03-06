Cancer patients stand to lose financial help

Many of the island's cancer patients will not receive direct financial support from Guam Cancer Care because the organization hasn't received grant money from the Guam Cancer Trust Fund, which is administered by the University of Guam.

"Our nonprofit organization has been waiting patiently for the past 5 months for the Guam Cancer Trust Fund to issue out our FY 2020 award. This grant award, pursuant to Public Law 30-80, should be issued on an annual fiscal year basis. Due to the continuing delay, we have no alternative but to cease services for which we cannot financially commit to, without having these grant funds awarded and available for use," stated Terry Cuabo, Guam Cancer Care executive director.

Guam Cancer Care is currently working with 1,144 patients. Cuabo noted the organization is "still accepting clients, as we can provide other services. We just have not and cannot issue financial awards since Oct. 1, 2019, due to the nonissuance of a grant award for FY 2020."

UOG officials responded that the Guam Cancer Trust Fund has approved the fiscal year 2020 award, however, the grant amounts can only be used beginning in February. Anything prior to February would contradict its rules and regulations.

'Working to tighten administrative processes'

UOG and the Cancer Trust Fund Council "have been working to tighten administrative processes, which include a more detailed review of applicants in accordance with an (Office of Public Accountability) audit released last December," UOG officials stated in their response.

"The Guam Cancer Trust Fund Council has been working with Guam Cancer Care since November 2019 to address issues and concerns with its application, which caused a delay in the award," the press release stated. "The council approved Guam Cancer Care's application in early February, but Guam Cancer Care has not agreed to the terms of the contract and insists that its contract be backdated to Oct. 1, 2019."

Announcement months late

Guam Cancer Care officials note, however, that the fiscal year starts in October and the grant award should be made retroactive.

Additionally, the reason for the delay was because the Buam Cancer Trust Fund Council broke its own rules, Guam Cancer Care said. The council should have announced the availability of funds in April, Guam Cancer Care said, however, the announcement wasn't made until October.

"The GCTF was aware as early as Nov. 25, 2019 that (Guam Cancer Care) had sufficient funding to cover its programs up to the first week of December 2019," documents state. "The GCTF was aware that (Guam Cancer Care) was going to have to dip into its non-GCTF funds in order to continue to service cancer patients who are eligible to receive service and/or funds under the GCTF grant. GCC did this in anticipation that the grant period would be effective the beginning of the fiscal year, October 1, 2019, just as it has been the last eight years and in accordance with Public Law 30-80."