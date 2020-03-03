Cancer society awards screening grant to TakeCare

An effort to improve early detection and increase screening rates for breast, colorectal and lung cancer was made possible with a grant from the American Cancer Society West Region Cancer Control Collaborative Project.

The project awarded TakeCare Insurance Co. the grant, which allows the company to focus on promoting its annual cancer screening and prevention campaigns for qualified TakeCare members, according to a press release. The project will include a combination of evidence-based interventions as suggested by the U.S. Community Preventive Services Task Force Community Guide.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cancer killer affecting both men and women.

In celebration of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March, TakeCare is holding its annual colorectal cancer screening, awareness and prevention campaign from March 1 to May 31. The goal is to increase colorectal cancer screening to qualified TakeCare members ages 50 to 75. During this campaign, TakeCare members will receive materials about the importance of screening and instructions on how to obtain and perform stool-based testing for colorectal cancer. TakeCare members who complete the screening will be entered into a raffle drawing to receive a prize that includes dinner and a one-night stay package at a partnered hotel.

Marisha Artero, health system manager for the American Cancer Society Guam office, said screening saves lives.

"Some cancer can be found early, before they have had a chance to grow and spread," she said. "When they are found early, they are also the most treatable. If you are a TakeCare member, talk with your doctor about being screened for colorectal, lung and breast cancer.”

The grant also will include the annual Breast Cancer Screening Initiative from September to November.

Breast cancer remains the second leading cause of death among women. One in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. The TakeCare “1 in 8” breast cancer screening campaign will focus on inviting women between the ages of 40 and 74, who are eligible to complete their preventive breast mammography, to schedule an appointment during this time. Members who complete the screening can receive a free gift as a token of appreciation for their continued effort to remain healthy.