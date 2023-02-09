Cancer survivor: ‘You need to just believe that there’s a chance that you’ll survive it’

It has been less than a year since Jackie Balbas, a cancer survivor, was diagnosed with stage 3 endometrial cancer in April 2022.

She opted to go to the states for treatment, where she spent 10 months in recovery and just recently returned to Guam. She had surgery in Boston and was also able to get chemotherapy and radiation treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“It’s a long process. I didn’t really know much about cancer and I’m still trying to educate myself with everything that’s going on. It’s been a long journey, and I know I still have a long ways to go until full recovery,” said Balbas, who spoke to The Guam Daily Post following World Cancer Day, observed Feb. 4.

Balbas was of the mindset that the only way she could beat cancer was to be diligent in getting her checkups, having all the tests that were necessary and returning to Boston for follow-ups.

To her, days that promote cancer awareness are extremely crucial and helpful to those who have been diagnosed.

“I think days like World Cancer Day, I think they’re crucial. … I think a person who is diagnosed with cancer can take comfort in knowing that there are organizations out there, such as the American Cancer Society, Ayuda Foundation and Guam Cancer Care, who can provide some kind of support to these people who have been diagnosed,” Balbas said.

She was extremely grateful to various organizations because when she was diagnosed she didn’t really know much about cancer and knew that what she needed to focus on was getting better and not the financial aspect of things.

“Focusing on getting well and focusing on myself rather than trying to think of struggling and trying to think, ‘Where am I going to get the money to travel? How am I going to take care of my bills or lodging?’ Because it can be intimidating, especially if you have to go through it yourself,” Balbas said.

‘I am very fortunate’

For her, she knew how beneficial it was to have all the support from her family.

“But I am very fortunate that I have a large family and they’re very supportive. My kids here in Guam and I have siblings in the states who live in North Carolina, which is a two-hour flight to Boston. So the whole time I was being treated in Boston, someone was with me, so I never had to face anything alone,” Balbas said.

Balbas has become an advocate for organizations like American Cancer Society, because she believed that they truly have been a help to her on her journey.

“When you are told you have a disease, with me, I was scared. I really didn’t know what I was going to do or how I was going to go about it. Because it is a daunting situation to handle and it helps to have support,” Balbas said.

In her quest for learning more about her diagnosis and what steps needed to be taken, Balbas reached out to various organizations here on Guam as well as in the states.

“I was surprised they were able to give me wigs. … I found out that the American Cancer Society got a grant so they were able to use some of the money to buy wigs, caps, or turbans. Stuff that would make a patient who is going through this ordeal feel better. You know, I lost my hair and, you know, I’m a woman and I like to look nice,” Balbas said.

For Balbas, the little things – like a wig or hat – made her feel like she still had some sense of normalcy.

She expressed how grateful she was to the organization, as wigs were not the only way they helped.

The society helped her with transport to doctor appointments related to testing while on the island. They offered gas reimbursements and Balbas even received a cookbook to help her with maintaining a healthy diet.

“As long as you provide legitimate receipts for travel … or receipts for lodging, they can give you reimbursement up to a certain amount. And that is a really big help,” Balbas said.

Balbas delved into what kind of help there was out there for those who are diagnosed with cancer.

In her research, Balbas found that the Ayuda Foundation sponsors a patient and one caregiver to and from the place of treatment.

“There really are resources out there that people can go to for help,” Balbas said.

PQ “I think a person who is diagnosed with cancer can take comfort in knowing that there are organizations out there such as the American Cancer Society, Ayuda Foundation and Guam Cancer Care who can provide some kind of support to these people who have been diagnosed.” - Jackie Balbas, cancer survivor

Early detection important

Balbas believes that the most important thing people can do to maintain their health is to screen for cancer during their regular checkups.

“Cancer afflicts a lot of CHamorus. There’s a high rate of people on Guam who have cancer, and I think it’s a matter of taking better care of yourself and just eating right. I think the most important thing is the screening,” Balbas said.

For Balbas, she felt that she waited too long by not going into the doctor’s office until she was actually feeling ill.

“In my case, I was diagnosed with stage 3 endometrial cancer, and, quite honestly, maybe if I had gone to those regular checkups on a yearly basis, it wouldn't have gotten to that point. But by the time I was already feeling sick, that’s why I went to the doctor,” Balbas said.

Although she regrets not taking better health measures, Balbas knows that from here on out, she will do better when taking care of her health needs.

“I think early detection is important. So those annual checkups are so important and I regret that I didn’t do that. But moving forward, I can’t turn back time, but I do the best I can to try to take care of myself better and exercise when I can,” Balbas continued.

To Balbas, the strength of the spirit is what really makes a difference in the battle with cancer. With a positive outlook and support system, you can beat it and survive.

“I think also having a positive mental state of mind will help, too. Because even if you’re diagnosed with cancer, you just have to think, ‘It’s not the end of the world.’ There's some way to help you, whether it’s through your family support or religion. … If you’re diagnosed with cancer, you need to just believe that there’s a chance that you’ll survive it. You just need to battle it and take it head-on and do what you need to do,” Balbas said.