Candidate filing slower than in past elections; Fisher and Thomas-Nededog joining senatorial race

The pace to file completed candidate packets is slower this year, according to Maria Pangelinan, executive director of the Guam Election Commission.

As of early Thursday afternoon, 11 packets have been received by the GEC, to be vetted for a candidate’s inclusion on a 2022 primary election ballot. The deadline for these packets to be turned in is 5 p.m., June 28.

Tom Fisher, an attorney who previously served as a Navy judge advocate general and Guam-based prosecutor, became the latest candidate to file his packet to run for senator.

“I love this island. I have made Guam my home for the past 30 years and for the same amount of time, I have watched many of our elected officials let us down time and time again. It’s time for me to get off the sidelines and step on the field. It’s time for me to stop complaining and start serving,” Fisher stated.

Sarah Thomas-Nededog, a longtime social work professional who currently serves as the executive director for the governor's Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention office, will be filing her senatorial packet at 4 p.m. today, according to a her campaign.

"Sarah believes her continued service to the people as a policy maker will continue to help and benefit the underserved on our island," her campaign stated, noting she'll be the first social worker to run for the office of senator" in the Guam Legislature.

Risks for later submissions

In a typical election year, more packets have been turned in by now, Pangelinan confirmed in an interview with The Guam Daily Post.

“We are planning to hold a ratification meeting on July 1, so there’s some time for us to review any petitions sent in closer to the last day,” she said, when asked if there were concerns about having a heavier-than-normal workload during a short amount of processing time.

Candidates who wait until the last minute to turn in required petitions risk being disqualified from being placed on a primary election ballot.

Voters are only allowed to sign as many petitions as seats in a given office. For instance, a candidate for Guam’s delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives may see signatures invalidated if another candidate for that office submitted their petitions that include duplicate signatures first.

So far, two of three expected delegate candidates have submitted their packets: Sen. Telena Nelson and former Speaker Judi Won Pat, who are both running as Democrats. Sen. Jim Moylan, a Republican lawmaker who has announced he will be seeking the delegate seat, has yet to submit his. Incumbent Attorney General Leevin Camacho, who turned in his packet to the GEC on June 6, is the most recent candidate to do so.

In addition to the three above, seven have filed packets to be senatorial candidates: Sen. Jose “Pedo” Terlaje, Sen. Telo Taitague, Sen. Joe San Agustin, Dwayne San Nicolas, Harvey Egna, Sandra Seau, and Fred Bordallo Jr.

Any campaigns with packets determined to have an insufficient number of valid signatures of voters will be given opportunities to turn in more petitions, provided that the deadline has not yet passed, Pangelinan said.

But she clarified that if the shortfall is found after 5 p.m. on June 28, there won’t be a way legal way to afford more time for those candidates or campaigns to get more signatures.

According to a spreadsheet maintained by the GEC, a total of 85 people have picked up candidate packets including campaigns for Adelup, the legislature, the consolidated commission on utilities, and the Guam Education Board.

The ratification meeting, where GEC members will be presented with the packets that meet the requirements of law for placement on the primary election ballot, is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. on July 1.