Candidate filing for the 2022 primary elections started picking up Friday, with three more individuals turning in their documents as the June 28 deadline draws near.

The Guam Election Commission has so far received 19 candidate filings for the primary elections: 15 for senator, three for delegate, and one for attorney general.

Former Sen. Maryann "Mana" Silva Taijeron, Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes and Sen. Sabina E. Perez filed their candidacy papers on Friday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Prior to Friday, GEC was receiving about one candidate filing a day. On Thursday, for example, only Sen. Christopher M. Duenas, the current Republican minority leader, filed his candidacy.

GEC anticipates a flurry of activity next week, considering that nearly 40 people have filed their organizational reports, which means they have started raising and spending campaign funds of more than $250.

At least two of three gubernatorial teams are set to file their candidacy by the middle of next week.

Republican: Minority or majority?

Duenas on Thursday said he's confident the Republicans will gain more seats and become the majority in the 37th Guam Legislature.

His main considerations for seeking reelection, he said, include his continued push for a strong Legislature as a coequal branch of government, maintaining conservative and responsible budgeting, and a continued push for a business privilege tax rollback from 5% to 4%.

"Regardless of who's controlling the executive branch, the Legislature must not acquiesce to the governor and maintain its standing as a coequal branch of government. My signature Bill 11 passed, but the governor vetoed it," Duenas told The Guam Daily Post.

Bill 11 seeks to take away the governor's ability to extend an emergency declaration unilaterally and instead would grant that authority to the Legislature. Guam remains under a public health state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides Duenas, only one other incumbent Republican has filed: Sen. Telo Taitague. There are other Republican newcomers and nonincumbents who have filed, including Silva Taijeron.

Silva Taijeron on Friday said she decided to seek office again "to help the island," specifically in finding solutions to the rising cost of living on Guam, given her experience as a senator in the 31st Legislature and as a former deputy administrator of the Guam Economic Development Authority. She also previously worked as a TV news reporter.

"I'd like to continue to work to grow our economy, establish new industries, and create more jobs and opportunities," she said. "I believe, with a strong economy, we are better able to support public safety, provide better health care and education."

Democrats

Barnes, who previously served as speaker, on Friday said there's still more work that needs to be done "to uplift our people, revitalize our economy and strengthen our health care system."

"In this term alone, I passed legislation to find new ways to diversify our economy, lowering the cost of goods, and help future medical students," she said, adding that she will continue to push for health service access for veterans and update domestic abuse laws, as well as paid family and sick leave.

GEC plans to certify the primary election candidates on July 1.

Candidates for senator

• Former chief of police Fred Bordallo Jr., Democrat

• Sen. Chris M. Duenas, Republican, incumbent

• Harvey Egna, Republican

• Attorney Thomas J. Fisher, Republican

• Joaquin "Kin" Leon-Guerrero, Republican

• Sen. Sabina E. Perez, Democrat, incumbent

• Former Sen. Shirley "Sam" Mabini Young, Republican

• Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes, Democrat, incumbent

• Dwayne T. San Nicolas, Democrat

• Jonathan Savares, Democrat

• Sen. Joe San Agustin, Democrat, incumbent

• Sandra R. Seau, Republican

• Former Sen. Maryann "Mana" Silva Taijeron, Republican

• Sen. Telo Taitague, Republican, incumbent

• Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, Democrat, incumbent

Candidates for delegate

• Sen. James "Jim" Moylan, Republican

• Sen. Telena Cruz Nelson, Democrat

• Former Speaker Judi Won Pat, Democrat

Candidate for attorney general

• Attorney General Leevin T. Camacho, incumbent