Former Del. Robert Underwood, who is running for Congress, on Tuesday announced plans to further honor the survivors of the Japanese occupation of Guam during World War II as the island marked its 76th Liberation Day.

Underwood said that as the World War II generation passes on, "It's our responsibility to resolve war claims quickly, and extend the opportunity for those who may have missed the deadline."

In his plan, Underwood stated he will:

• Amend the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act to extend the opportunity to apply for a claim for those who may have missed the deadline.

• Directly engage the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission, which is responsible for approving the claims coming from the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act.

• Establish a trust fund by this amendment to ensure that there will be a stream of funding from public, private and international sources for continuing programs to recognize the people of Guam for their World War II experiences, giving Japan an opportunity to provide direct benefits to descendants in the form of educational and small business assistance via nongovernmental organizations.

"We will give Japan the opportunity to step up," stated Underwood.