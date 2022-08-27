A senatorial candidate said he is not losing sleep after learning an individual drove off with his campaign sign.

"I want to shake his hand to thank him for driving around and campaigning for (me)," said Republican senatorial candidate David Crisostomo.

In a video circulating on social media, a man was seen attaching a trailer that Crisostomo's sign was on and driving away.

The video shows the individual took the sign around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 21, across from Barrigada Heights.

Crisostomo first learned it was taken later that morning.

"I came by my store where the sign was and my cousin said 'Hey, where's the trailer?' and I said it should be out there but then he said 'No, it's not,'" said Crisostomo, who obtained from a business nearby the surveillance footage showing the theft.

Crisostomo said, after learning the trailer and sign were gone, he called the police to report the theft. He identified the truck in question as an old, silver Ford Ranger with dents on the driver side and said he suspects the trailer was taken up north to Dededo or Yigo.

However, he also said he suspects the individual wanted the trailer more than his sign.

"Are we really that low? I don't know, he's probably after the trailer, but I'm really not sure," Crisostomo said of the trailer and sign that have not been returned to him almost a week later.

Regardless, Crisostomo is not too bothered by the incident.

"I don't lose sleep over it," Crisostomo added.