Candidate: Where’s the outrage over harassment allegations?

Senatorial candidate Sandra Reyes Seau has publicly called for an oversight hearing into separate harassment complaints at the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency and the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority.

In response, Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, on Tuesday, wrote to Seau that she has looked into the allegations and is waiting for the “results of ongoing investigations.”

Seau also wrote to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero about two alleged incidents. The governor responded in part by urging Seau “to be cautious about accusations based on rumor and speculation.”

“I am writing these concerns, not just as a private citizen, but as a victim of domestic violence myself,” Seau wrote. “As someone who has experienced a system which fails to protect victims on a consistent basis, I demand that the Guam Legislature hold oversight hearings on these two agencies to determine 1) What is taking place with these investigations (or even if the GIAA board conducted one), and 2) What is being done to protect all victims.

“I also request that Governor Leon Guerrero reassess her decision with the leadership of the Guam CQA for the protection of the female officer and any other female subordinate in the agency.”

Leon Guerrero wrote back to Seau, saying every member of her Cabinet was required to undergo ethics training and take a seminar on sexual harassment prior to taking office.

“As a woman, a mother and a grandmother, I take any allegation of sexual harassment or impropriety by a member of my Cabinet seriously,” the governor said. “As a leader, I must also be certain that any allegation against a Cabinet member is thoroughly investigated. As leaders we must not only act — we must act the right way. Presuming facts not in evidence and judging investigations before they are complete have cost our taxpayers millions of dollars in lawsuits and legal fees — and no one is served by that. I can assure you that the female officer in question is protected, and that once all the facts are available, I will take appropriate action.”

The governor also questioned Seau’s motivations as a Republican candidate for senator and that this letter comes just a few weeks before the primary election.

“In cases such as this, we need to rely on facts and the law,” the governor stated. "Any other course of action does not serve or protect women or anyone else in our community.”

‘No outrage’

Seau was critical of the silence related to the two alleged incidents.

“While there is an ongoing case being investigated by the Office of the Attorney General, there is absolutely no outrage from either the Office of the Governor or the Guam Legislature into what has taken place by an individual who was appointed and confirmed by government leaders,” Seau stated.

“Where is the oversight hearing from the Guam Legislature in determining if this agency head should indeed continue in his capacity as the leader of an agency directed with protecting our borders?” she stated. “Where is the concern for this female officer, and questions from lawmakers on her safety?”

Around mid-July, the Office of the Attorney General filed a criminal complaint against Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency Director Ignacio Peredo, who was arrested following an assault complaint. The AG’s office said the court will review the complaint to decide whether the misdemeanor charges are supported.

Carlina Charfauros, AG’s spokeswoman, said the case has likely been stalled in court along with others in the current shutdown.

‘Investigation is being conducted’

The speaker said as the chairwoman on Human Resources, she must ensure that both the alleged victim and the alleged perpetrator “be afforded their right to due process without any political influence.”

“Under the guise of a budget meeting, I made sure I went to visit the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, to do some investigative work myself. When I went there, I saw first hand the professionalism of the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep our borders safe,” Barnes stated.

“My concern and investigation into the alleged abuse of women within the airport also followed the same rationale. I reached out to the relevant stakeholders, who have informed me that the process is taking its course, and an investigation is being conducted,” she added.

Seau noted that former GIAA Executive Manager Tom Ada had resigned abruptly in June, and that on the night of Ada's resignation, the governor’s office would only say they support his commitment to his family.

The Guam Daily Post has sent a Freedom of Information Act request for any documents related to an investigation into Ada after his resignation. The airport agency responded it does not release information on personnel matters.

On Tuesday, neither GIAA nor Ada responded to requests for comment.

Barnes said while Seau’s letter lacks some facts, “I think the point you are making is that you are frustrated that when we are told ‘the process is ongoing,’ it takes forever.”

“If that is your concern, let me be the first to tell you that I wholeheartedly agree with you,” Barnes stated.