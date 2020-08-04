Candidates among 320 early voters

Candidates for senator, mayor and delegate are among the 320 who have so far availed of this year's early voting to avoid a crowds during the day of the primary election, and in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Standing in a long line is painful when you have knee issues, according to Republican senatorial candidate Ken Leon-Guerrero, one of the 77 who voted on the first day of early voting on Thursday.

In-office absentee voting lasts through Aug. 28, a day before the Aug. 29 primary elections.

Besides being a senior citizen with health concerns about needless exposure standing in long lines at polling stations, Leon-Guerrero said he also wants to experience the early voting process "so I can recommend early voting to other people based on my experiences."

"I think it's a very safe way to vote," congressional delegate candidate Robert Underwood said after voting Monday morning with his wife, Nerissa Underwood, at the Guam Election Commission.

The former delegate and former University of Guam president said the early voting process was easy.

Robert Underwood said it's a critical decision to vote for a delegate "not just on the basis of preference but on the basis of best hopes for the future."

"How are we gonna present a unique Guam agenda that's gonna move us forward if we don't have a person who is not just experienced but has the wherewithal to develop a consensus?" he said after voting. "I want to fight for Guam in Washington, D.C. I don't want to fight with Guam."

Underwood is facing Del. Michael San Nicolas in the Democratic primary race for delegate. San Nicolas had yet to indicate whether he's also voting early.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said the commission welcomes voters' response to this year's early voting, which numbered 77 on Thursday, 92 on Friday, 49 on Saturday, and 102 on Monday.

In previous years, there was an average of five voters a day who availed of in-office voting on the first day and who needed to provide a reason for voting early.

Senators this year pushed for an expanded early voting because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and registered voters are not required to state a reason for voting early.

Highly recommended

Republican Sen. James Moylan, seeking re-election, said he made an appointment to vote on the first day of early voting because he "wanted to see first hand what the GEC process was for early voting."

"I must say that I was impressed with the process established by GEC as it went quite smoothly. Thus, I am encouraging others to take advantage of this opportunity as well," he said.

Even prior to the pandemic, he said, he's been a staunch supporter of allowing for early voting "as a means to increase participation."

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann and his parents voted on Monday morning, who all found the early voting process "easy."

"As a candidate, Vice Mayor Rudy Iriarte and I are encouraging all voters to take advantage of the early voting to eliminate the expected wait times and capacity issues," he said. "We will be sending out reminders to the manåmko' as well in case they didn't know that this is available."

Homebound voting

Homebound voting also began Monday, a special process that allows people who are unable to leave home for reasons of illness or immobility to vote at their place.

More than 100 have so far requested to vote from home. GEC initially compiled and organized the requests by village.

"This is to maximize resources and time management," Pangelinan said.

The three new ballot-counting machines or tabulators were delivered to GEC on Friday. It also picked up on Sunday the bulk of the ballots for the primary elections.

GEC projects that the number of registered voters this year would be 35,000. There are two ballots – one for partisan races and one for the non-partisan public auditor race.