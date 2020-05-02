Candidates can pick up packets on May 11 – tentatively

The first day to file candidate packets for the primary election is tentatively scheduled for May 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Voters will choose their village mayors, vice mayors, senators, delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, and public auditor in the primary election in August.

Packets will be accepted in Suite A11 in the GCIC Arcade in Hagåtña.

The filing process is limited to the candidate and his or her treasurer or deputy treasurer, said Maria I.D. Pangelinan, executive director of the Guam Election Commission.

Candidates will be served individually on a first-come, first-served basis. Potential candidates are asked "to be patient and anticipate processing delays," Pangelinan said.

GEC notaries will be available during the filing process.

Candidates who require GEC notary services are asked to bring a government-issued photo ID, Pangelinan said.

Visit http://gec.guam.gov for additional information regarding obtaining required clearances and the candidate packet filing process.

Interested parties can also call 477-9791 or email vote@gec.guam.gov for additional information.