Candidates discuss the economy, taxes, minimum wage, health care

The Guam Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum for senatorial candidates during its monthly general membership meeting Wednesday. Twenty-five of the 29 candidates participated in the forum and fielded questions focused on the economy, taxes, the minimum wage and health care.

Moderated by Ernie Galito, a director of the Guam Chamber, each candidate was given two minutes to introduce themselves and one minute to answer a specific question.

When asked questions related to the economy, several candidates said they would roll back the business privilege tax from 5% to 4%.

“I will be happy to introduce a measure to remove that invisible tax and replace it with a visible tax so the people can really see what they are paying for,” said Sen. James Moylan.

Candidate Dave Duenas said he's committed to lowering the tax "until we recover our economy.”

Candidate Vince Borja said he wants to lower it further. “I think putting the BPT back at 3% will at least give these businesses a fighting chance,” Borja said.

Opening up the island and lifting the Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 restrictions were mentioned by two candidates when asked about improving the economy and making the island more “business-friendly.”

“The first thing I would want to introduce … is for one, open up the island to actually allow businesses to operate. Without that it really isn’t going to be very friendly," said first-time candidate Michelle Armenta.

John Ananich also voiced support for opening up small businesses. And when asked if he supports the military buildup, he replied, “Now more than ever our island needs the financial boost (from) the military.”

Candidate Chris Duenas said the government of Guam needs to identify more specific programs that can be funded by the federal government.

“They will not write a blank check to the government of Guam … but they will fund programs that have proven to succeed and move our island forward,” Duenas said.

Ideas for economic recovery

Beyond opening the island, former Sen. Frank Blas Jr. said he has a plan for the economic recovery of Guam.

“I have an economic recovery plan “RX5 Guam’s Prescription for Economic Recovery” and part of that is looking at how we can attract new businesses, how we can add a third leg to our economy as opposed to just the tourism and our federal relationships,” he said.

Businesses already struggling under the strain of the pandemic are also facing a minimum wage increase set to take place, according to law, in April 2021, an issue addressed by Ken Leon-Guerrero when asked if he would support a postponement. He said although he has supported the raise, given the economic situation on the island, he could be in favor of postponing the minimum wage.

“We have to take care of our small businesses,” he said.

Candidate Tony Ada said he supports creating incentives to attract businesses to establish hubs on Guam.

Sen. Sabina Perez, when asked if she would support the establishment of youth wages, which Galito said some states have adopted even as the minimum wage increases, said she does not support the idea.

“We should not limit the pay based on youth or age if they have the expertise and knowledge at a high level they should be paid accordingly,” Perez said.

Health care concerns

Health care was a topic several candidates addressed in response to questions by Galito.

Speaker Tina Muna Barnes was asked whether she would support establishing a long term unemployment insurance. Barnes said she has and will support universal health care and unemployment insurance on the island, despite, as she said, being “crucified” by the business community in the past when she introduced measures to do so.

Sen. Mary Camacho Torres, when asked about mandating universal health care on Guam, said the first touchstone to access health care is an increase in nurses.

“We must look at a way to provide access (to health care to) a greater degree,” she said.

Candidate Frank Leon Guerrero said health care is key to addressing the economy.

“I am going to be using my first responder experience in stabilizing the economy and the people of Guam," Leon Guerrero said. "That is the first thing. We have to do is stabilize. … We are dying and we are sick. We need to support our hospitals.”