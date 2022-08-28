Candidates for delegate stress importance of heading to polls

Election season is nearing its fever pitch as Guam voters headed out Saturday to cast their ballot for the primary election.

Sen. Telena Nelson was lining up with fellow voters in the early morning just before polls opened at Okkodo High School. The three-term Democrat senator is now running to become Guam's next delegate to Congress.

"I'm feeling very good. I started the day off with Mass, so I feel very good about today," Nelson said. "Come out and vote, exercise your right to vote. These are one of the freedoms that we get to enjoy as part of our country, part of the United States. This is the opportunity for us to really be able to decide how our future is going to go."

Republican Sen. James Moylan, another congressional candidate, cast his vote during the early voting period some weeks ago, but was out and about visiting different polling places Saturday.

"We're meeting folks, we can see the energy. ... It's quite exciting and we're glad to see some energy here and we're hoping a lot of people come out to vote," Moylan said. "I'm really hoping the Guam Election Commission hits their numbers. ... All the efforts that the candidates put in, it's not going to be worth anything unless the voters come in."

Moylan is running unopposed as the delegate candidate for Guam's Republican Party.

But Nelson has a Democratic primary competitor in Judi Won Pat, a former speaker of the Guam Legislature, who was at Inalåhan on Saturday morning.

"Traditionally, this is what we do. ... We actually start out in our own voting district, which mine is Inalåhan, to vote and then go to all the precincts primarily to encourage our voters to come out and vote," Won Pat said.

This is an all-day affair, so Won Pat decided to also vote during the early voting period, adding that she was positive about her campaign as people have been very encouraging.

'So excited'

Many residents did take up the call to vote Saturday.

The primary election was not only the first time that Amore Crisostomo and her husband, Adore, came out to vote, it was also their first time voting since becoming United States citizens last year.

"(We're) so excited because in our entire life, this is our first time to vote," Amore Crisostomo said. "Whoever wins in this election, good luck and hope to do better for our future in this country."