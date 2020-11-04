Candidates in delegate race respond to results; Nov. 17 is runoff election

Sen. Wil Castro is going to take some time to rest after the pressures of the election season before endorsing anyone.

Castro was one of three candidates in the race to be Guam’s delegate in the U.S. Congress. Incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas bested former Del. Robert Underwood and Castro, taking 13,000, of 45.9% of the 28,293 votes cast in this particular race.

Underwood received 9,300 or 32.87% of the votes.

Castro received 5,942, or 21% of the votes.

With no candidates receiving the 50% plus one vote necessary for a definite victory in the three-way race, the top two candidates will head into a runoff election.

Castro said "it's obvious" a runoff will clean the slate for voters to judge the candidates with fresh eyes.

"For now, I'm not taking a position of endorsement. What I am going to do is catch up on my rest."

"I am grateful. I feel a lot of pressure off my shoulders ... I woke up with a sense of 'wow.' Not 'wow' as in defeat, but 'wow' in terms of what an amazing experience. I wasn't disappointed at all, to be frank,” he said.

The senator said he's most proud of running a clean grass-roots campaign this election.

"It was an important thing for me to do so that I can lead a fine example for my kids and others who are watching the process," Castro said. "Was I provoked on one or more occasion? Of course I was ... But I never retaliated in kind to embarrass or discount the worth of the challenger ... I took a deep breath and remembered my kids are watching and that we can engage in healthy debate without being berating or disrespectful. That's what I'm most proud of and I'm walking away from this experience happy about that because no one can take that away from me now."

While his options are open, Castro said teaching is "definitely a go-to card" for him moving forward now that the election has passed.

More work ahead

Underwood acknowledged the work ahead in the runoff election but said he feels Tuesday’s results are telling.

"Obviously, I think we knew all along that we'd have to go to a runoff, so it's pretty clear that that is now the case. And it's also pretty clear that the majority of voters want a new delegate."

Together, Underwood and Castro received more than 50% of the votes cast.

Underwood sees the runoff as being a brand new race. With Castro receiving 21% of the vote, Underwood said his campaign is certainly hoping that the same desire for new representation will translate to support for him.

Underwood said a runoff election will mean having to work hard, and that means wanting to engage in forums and debates so that "the people of Guam can see a contrast and see the qualities, and the ideas and the ideals of the candidates that are left."

"But it's also in many respects a new race. You just have two candidates now. And that binary choice is highlighted. It's accentuated. It's clear. And it will become clearer if we have public forums and debates," he added.

Runoff election

Guam Election Commission officials have set the date for the runoff election as Nov. 17, which is just over a week from now.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to incumbent San Nicolas for a comment on Wednesday morning but haven’t yet received a response.