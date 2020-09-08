Guam's primary election candidates reported raising a combined total of at least $594,346 – of which $134,798, or 23%, was raised by Democratic delegate candidate Robert Underwood's campaign alone.

These are based on reviews of 90 separate documents so far filed with the Guam Election Commission.

Del. Michael San Nicolas, a Democrat, so far has raised $53,906 for his first reelection bid as delegate, lower than his 2018 primary election campaign chest of $95,730.

Coming in third is Republican Sen. James Moylan, who was able to raise $49,150 for his first reelection bid.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes raised $34,921 and Sen. Telo Taitague raised $25,703, completing the top five candidates with the most campaign contributions.

Although the 2020 primary election was officially canceled on Aug. 28, most preliminary campaign finance reports were already in by the Aug. 19 filing deadline.

"I'm glad people are giving more toward my campaign, evidence of their confidence in me and my candidacy," Underwood said on Tuesday. "You give money to the person you trust. That's a clear sign here."

He said he started raising funds toward the end of June.

The primary election would have eliminated one of the two Democrat delegate candidates. With the cancellation of the primary, all certified candidates advance to the general election.

San Nicolas said his campaign is "very hesitant to fundraise under these circumstances as our entire community is under financial distress."

"We trust that our work product is sufficient messaging, as the strongest way to campaign under any circumstances is with results," he said.

Sen. Wil Castro, the lone Republican delegate candidate, ranked number eight in terms of campaign funds raised among all candidates, with $17,679.86 raised.

COVID-19 impact

Castro said the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the volume of campaign contributions, not just for him but other candidates as well.

In the 2018 primary elections, delegate candidates were able to raise between $95,730 and $115,215, based on GEC data.

Senatorial candidates in the 2018 primary also were able to raise much more, including Sen. Joe San Agustin's $72,711 at the time. In this year's primary season, San Agustin raised $24,615.

Moylan said he started raising campaign funds late last year, before COVID-19 hit Guam.

"We were somewhat fortunate as we started fundraising late last year, well before this pandemic hit our island, thus we are able to make some media buys for this election cycle," he said. "The reality is that for any candidate, this is a very challenging period to raise money."

Top spenders

Candidates spent a combined total of more than $530,000, based on filings with GEC.

Underwood spent the most with $84,523, followed by San Nicolas with $55,302 and Moylan with $37,193.

Sen. Amanda Shelton ranked fourth among top campaign spenders with $17,110, followed by Castro with $17,060 and San Agustin with $14,886.

Inarajan mayoral candidate Anthony "Tony" P. Chargualaf Jr. ranked seventh among top campaign spenders with $12,779.45. He raised $14,937.

"I have a strong campaign committee," Chargualaf said on Saturday. "I'm glad we started early and we had a major fundraiser back in October, long before COVID, so we're able to raise as much to help with campaign spending, and we're off to a good start."

Yigo mayoral candidate Frances S. Lizama raised the most among mayoral candidates with $16,100, with $5,863 in expenditures.

Expenditures were mostly for campaign signs and banners and media advertisements. Underwood, Castro and others said they try to also use as much social media as possible, given the COVID-19 restrictions against gatherings.

The numbers

Here are the rankings, based on GEC data:

Delegate candidate Robert Underwood: $134,798 raised; $84,523 spent Incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas: $53,906 raised; $55,302 spent Sen. James Moylan: $49,150 raised; $37,193 spent Speaker Tina Muña Barnes: $34,921 raised; $7,080 spent Sen. Telo Taitague: $25,703 raised; $4,051 spent Sen. Joe San Agustin: $24,615 ; $14,886 spent Sen. Amanda Shelton: $19,400 raised; $17,110 spent Sen. Wil Castro: $17,679 raised; $17,060 spent Yigo mayor candidate Frances Lizama: $16,100 raised; $5,863 spent Inarajan mayor candidate Anthony Chargualaf: $14,937 raised; $10,874 spent Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje: $14,489 raised; $5,366 spent Sen. Clynton Ridgell: $13,779 raised; $11,793 spent Yigo mayor candidate James Santos: $13,595 raised; $5,035 spent Vice Speaker Telena Nelson: $12,260 raised; $9,326 spent Senatorial candidate Chris Carillo: $11,097 raised; $6,178 spent

Some candidates reported zero funds raised and spent, although some of them have campaign signs that would have come with a cost.

There are also a number of candidates who spent more than what they raised.