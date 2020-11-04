Candidates share COVID-19 impact on campaigns

On Tuesday, Guam voters and candidates set out, albeit with precautions, either to cast their ballots or to campaign one last time.

The delegate race was particularly heated this season, with the cancellation of the primary election resulting in a three-way jockey for the congressional seat.

But what arguably has been the most significant upset on the campaign trail was the COVID-19 pandemic, as social distancing and other safety precautions cast a long shadow over traditional campaigning methods.

Robert Underwood, a former delegate and a Democrat candidate for the seat in Congress, said the pandemic has changed the dynamic of how candidates work their campaigns but not their responsibility to meet with people.

"You have to participate in forums, you have to organize Zoom meetings and you have to make yourselves available. We have done all that," Underwood said. "That's personal responsibility. And we feel very strongly about that. And I think we've done a good job."

People are concerned about a number of issues, including whether their congressional representative is trustworthy, Underwood said. That is only addressed by making yourself available to people, he added.

Underwood said he believes he and Sen. William Castro, the Republican candidate for the congressional seat, have been very active in reaching out to people.

San Nicolas, in a statement, said: "We encourage everyone to follow their heart, exercise their right to vote, and vote safely."

The delegate was hospitalized shortly after being diagnosed with viral pneumonia and entering a government isolation facility. He was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital due to low oxygen levels. In a video update posted on Facebook Saturday, San Nicolas said his condition had improved and he no longer needed to be hospitalized. He continued to test negative for COVID-19 but also continued to receive treatment for viral pneumonia.

His post on Election Day stated that his campaign muted its campaigning this year as people are hurting from the pandemic.

"Today, you will decide if the outcomes we have delivered to you warrant your blessing for us to work on delivering more," San Nicolas stated in part.

Castro, the newcomer to the delegate race, was not shy about the challenges he faced campaigning against his Democratic rivals, including disadvantages with the funds and machinery behind the campaign.

"The three-way race in and of itself is a huge challenge for me. ... Right out of the gate I'm at a disadvantage because I'm going against two heavyweights, if you will," Castro said. "I had to distinguish myself and I stayed with my strengths. And my strength has always been the ground game."

But COVID-19 had compromised those grass-roots efforts, Castro said. However, Castro said he was able to adjust his strategy by using a caravan and yard signs to maintain a presence throughout the island.

"And then we definitely took advantage of social media," he added.

However, COVID-19 also yielded an unexpected competitive advantage as people remained home and relied on social media, Castro said.

"It allowed me to deliver an authentic voice, ... I spoke almost every day, sometimes more than once a day to the general populace about my thoughts, my feelings, my plans, questions I was asked that I didn't have answers to," he added. "I think if there's one thing that my social media strategy delivered, that's distinctively different from the two, would be the authenticity of my thoughts and feelings."

David Duenas, a Democrat senatorial candidate, said he, too, focused on social media as campaigning changed with COVID-19. He said he decided to run due to dissatisfaction with most of the 35th Guam Legislature.

Republican senatorial candidate Dominic Hernandez, similarly used social media and talking to people online. The major issues for him include getting pandemic unemployment benefits on time and moving forward somehow with revitalizing the economy.

Both legislative candidates will be freshman senators if elected, although Duenas first ran for senator in 2000.