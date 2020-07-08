Candidates weigh in on primary races

Time-sensitive proposals to either cancel or limit the number of primary races on Aug. 29 have prompted mixed reactions from some candidates.

Chris L. Carillo, a Democrat senatorial candidate, said he doesn't agree with either option "at this late stage," adding that the options are "well-intentioned but flawed."

"Change, at this late date, may jeopardize the ballot printing schedule, harming the ability of off-island residents in the military to be mailed an absentee ballot in time, which is required by federal law," said Carillo, a former commissioner on the Guam Election Commission.

Senators are expected to debate the issue in today's emergency session as presented in Bills 374-35 and 375-35, which the authors said would cut unnecessary costs and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The primary elections cost $365,000, according to GEC data.

Carillo said the alternative measure seeks to save money but may, in fact, result in the added cost of an islandwide runoff election for congressional delegate.

"This is because federal law requires that a 50% +1 threshold is met by the winner, something that is harder to achieve with three candidates for one office," he said.

The Republicans' only delegate candidate, Sen. Wil Castro, said he's having a hard time supporting any bill that changes the rules "so late in the game."

Del. Michael San Nicolas said Guam should either "cancel the whole primary or have a whole primary."

"Cancel the primary outright, save money and keep people safe overall, or let everyone face the people and let every vote count in every race," he said.

He said Sen. Joe San Agustin's partial primary legislation, Bill 374, is voter suppression and doesn't save any significant amount of money.

"If he wanted to keep people safe, then cancel the whole thing. The congressional race is islandwide so there will be an islandwide vote if there is an islandwide primary," he said.

San Nicolas also said the partial primary bill prevents people from being able to write in candidates in uncontested races, protecting low vote-getters, including Democrat senators who could get bumped by a write-in.

"Former Senator Frank Aguon pulled in over 7,000 write-in votes in two months last election," the delegate said.

Bill 375, by Republican Sen. James Moylan and Democrat Sen. Therese Terlaje, seeks to cancel this year's primary races and allow all candidates to advance to the general election.

San Nicolas's challenger in the Democrat delegate race is former Del. Robert Underwood.

San Agustin previously hired Underwood in his office, but Underwood resigned before filing his candidacy. San Nicolas questioned this relationship between the two.

Underwood said he "will abide and support any decision made by the Guam Legislature without speculating on their motives."

"I think the best way to deal with the safety issue is to open up early voting so that voters can come in early and vote in complete safety. This is done routinely in many places. It will increase participation and protection of the voter," Underwood said.

Javier M. Atalig, a Republican vice mayor candidate for Tamuning, said trying to change the rules "too close to the elections" is not something he could support.

"The parties should have known much earlier who's running and who's not," he said. By the time senators, he said, are forced to consider options, it's already just weeks away from the primaries.

Atalig, who's facing Albert Toves in the Republican primary race for vice mayor of Tamuning, said anyone who seeks to change the laws or rules on primary elections should start soon, or long before the 2022 elections.

Carillo, the senatorial candidate, said he would be more inclined to support a long-term change to the primary election where the parties are removed from the equation.

It then becomes a qualifying or blanket primary where the top 30 senatorial candidates, regardless of party, move to the general, top two for governor, mayor, and delegate and so on, he said.

"This would get rid of spoiled crossover ballots, which disenfranchises thousands of voters each election while early voting and mail-in voting can address the health and safety issues many of our residents may have," Carillo said.

Republican Party of Guam Chairman Tony Ada, a senatorial candidate, said the party's executive committee is still discussing the primary election bills.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes called for a Wednesday emergency session on Bills 374 and 375, as well as on Sen. Kelly Marsh's Bill 330, which seeks to allow absentee voting during a state of emergency or when there's a disease outbreak such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill 330 was publicly heard on May 15, while the speaker waived the public hearings on the two primary election-related bills.

San Agustin's general government operations and appropriations committee, however, scheduled on Tuesday afternoon a July 14 public hearing on Bills 374 and 375.

The senator's office said the scheduling of this public hearing is a "precautionary" measure, in the event most senators during the emergency session push for a public hearing instead.