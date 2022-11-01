Cannabis board approves official's application for testing laboratory

The recreational cannabis industry on Guam is now a little closer to realization, following Monday's approval of a responsible official for a testing laboratory.

Responsible officials are a statutory term for a licensed person who represents cannabis-related establishments. These individuals apply for responsible official identification cards, which are approved by the Cannabis Control Board.

Pacific Analytical Services is the business intending to establish the laboratory and Shintaro Okada is the responsible official applicant, according to Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu, vice chairwoman of the CCB and agency head for the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

No cannabis or cannabis products can be sold without being tested for potency and safety by a testing facility licensed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, per industry rules and regulations. Regardless of any interest in cultivation or retail businesses, the cannabis industry on Guam won't be able to get its foot out of the door without a testing laboratory.

"One thing we have been advising ... all our applicants that there is no testing lab at this time. So, we're happy that we're actually finally seeing an application for a testing laboratory," Mansapit-Shimizu said at Monday's CCB meeting, where members signed off on seven responsible official applications.

Nine applications have now been approved in total, including seven retailers and one cultivator.

There are six basic steps to obtaining a cannabis business license. Applying for the responsible official identification card is about halfway through the process.

The next step is to apply for a cannabis establishment license, but the application form for that license is still pending review from the Office of the Attorney General, Mansapit-Shimizu said.

"The cannabis establishment license application is currently in draft form and we have provided that to the AG's office for their review," she said, later adding: "They've come back with some preliminary comments but we don't have a final cannabis establishment license application to provide to our applicants at this time. We're working to get that out as quickly as we can."

After applying for a cannabis establishment license, businesses are to apply for a permit to operate. According to Mansapit-Shimizu, each type of license will have different requirements based on rules and regulations. The testing laboratory will have to comply with the DPHSS laboratory requirements, she added.

After completing the permit to operate step, businesses can finally move on to obtaining a cannabis business license.