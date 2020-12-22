The Cannabis Control Board continues its review of proposed rules and regulations governing the yet-to-be established cannabis industry, and is looking at whether consumption within cannabis retail establishments is allowable.

Board member Adrian Cruz asked the question during Monday's meeting, noting fears that people will consume cannabis in public places despite that being prohibited. Being able to consume on-site might be a way to discourage people from using cannabis in public, which Cruz noted takes place with other substances regardless of regulations.

"You're not supposed to drink in a public beach, yet we all can go down to the beach and see people (drink) beer," Cruz said. "You're not supposed to smoke in a public place but they do it anyway. So the question is, are we going to be able to afford an extra safeguard by saying, in a cannabis retail facility, are you able to have on-site consumption so that people have an option to do it there as opposed to taking it outside?"

Certain business groups and the Guam Visitors Bureau have warned against marketing Guam as a cannabis destination, concerned that it would damage the tourism industry. These businesses and GVB proposed banning cannabis use, advertising and sales in "family friendly" Tumon.

GVB had projected that cannabis could lead to an economic loss of $486 million, as a result of the negative impact to the tourism industry, even when taking into account the assumed benefits of the cannabis industry.

Guam law prevents public consumption unless specified by the cannabis rules and regulations. The proposed rules already prohibit the use of cannabis on public beaches, in bars and entertainment facilities, and hotel and motel common areas, but not in hotel and motel rooms rented to guests.

Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu couldn't answer Cruz's question about on-site consumption of cannabis during the meeting, but said her agency will work to clarify that matter.

Mansapit-Shimizu said Rev and Tax is also looking at zoning issues concerning cannabis establishments.

CCB member Therese Arriola, also a GVB board member, asked the question of whether the board had such authority during Monday's meeting.

"Do we have the power to listen to the cry of the tourism industry?" Arriola said. "Because right now they're talking to us because they think we're the ones that have the power. So I would like clarification whether we have that power to make Tumon an exemption row."

Cruz said the Department of Land Management will be preparing a map indicating the different types of zones in Tumon, and that should give the board more guidance.

'Gloom and doom' all over again

But Cruz also expressed frustration with GVB, saying that he wished the agency, "or whoever, would have been a little more involved or voiced a little more when we were even talking about these particular things way in the past, instead of waiting till now, basically in the last moment."

"You're not going to be able to have Sunday brunch at the pot restaurant. That's not reality, according to our own rules," Cruz added, regarding whether such facilities will expose cannabis to families with young children, as the rules prevent entry for anyone below 21 years old.

"The thing that upsets me the most is ... I remember GVB saying something like this when it was the Natasha Protection Act. I remember them saying if you ban smoking in the restaurants, the tourist aren't going to come because Japanese like to smoke when they eat, they like to smoke when they go out to bars. Gloom and doom," Cruz said.

"This is kind of reminiscent of the same thing," he added referring to GVB's current issues with cannabis.

Arriola said this is part of the process.

"Don't be frustrated," she told Cruz. "If we have to constantly repeat ourselves to each other, so people can get comfortable, kind of like a vaccine, we're just going to have to do it. Keep repeating how safe it is."