Cannabis Board may ‘revisit' license regs

On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board discussed the need to revisit the regulation for the requirement of a cannabis establishment license, as Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Shimizu reported receiving questions from various applicants about their ability to own more than one retail store.

The cannabis compliance team recommended Shimizu bring the applicant inquiries to the board level for its situational awareness.

“There have been inquiries,” Shimizu said. “In particular: 'If I have a retail license, can I have more than one retail store license?'”

The requirements for a cannabis establishment license state, “Responsible officials, board members, businesses, stakeholders, principals or owners of a cannabis cultivation facility, a cannabis product manufacturing facility or a retail cannabis store can only own or have financial interest in one cultivation facility, one product manufacturing facility, one testing facility or one retail store at any given time.”

In another section, the requirements further state, “Responsible officials, board members, business stakeholders, principals or owners of a cannabis testing facility are prohibited from owning or having any financial stake in any cultivation facility, product manufacturing facility, retail store, cannabis establishment that refer cannabis for their testing or another cannabis testing facility.”

It’s clear that an individual can’t own a testing facility if he or she has any other type of activity with regard to cannabis licensure, but the board needs to clarify whether it's possible to have more than one retail facility.

The issue of crossovers between licenses and multiple licensure was brought up in 2020 – when the rules and regulations were being developed. At the time, it was noted that it would have to be revisited.

“I think that in terms of expanding that situational awareness is definitely something we are going to have to discuss at the summit. Timeliness of how many people want to own a chain of retail stores or a chain of different types of license and the effect the regulations are having on that,” Vanessa Williams, cannabis board chairperson, stated.

According to Williams, upon her review of the plain language of the rules and regulations, it's “pretty clear” what was approved.

“It’s just one facility. It doesn’t say one type,” Williams said.

Because the plain language appears to limit licensure to one facility, she said, perhaps it’s time to revisit the discussion as intended.

“There isn’t even any type of established license at this point. … Maybe people don’t see the economies of scale there,” she said.

The next board meeting is set for April 10.