The government board responsible for setting the rules on Guam's recreational cannabis industry meets today for the first time in months.

The Cannabis Control Board missed an early April deadline to adopt the rules and regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before a state of emergency was declared in mid-March, the board was preparing to finalize the rules for public comment. When GovGuam closed, officials who are members of the Cannabis Control Board had to focus on the COVID-19 emergency.

The board has not made public any portion of the draft cannabis regulations.

Social distancing and other safety protocols, however, will continue to pose a challenge on the public review and comment period.

Cannabis Control Board Chairwoman Vanessa Williams sought at least an additional four months, or up to August, to finalize the regulations.

Without these rules, it remains illegal to sell, buy or trade recreational marijuana on Guam.

But individuals 21 years and older can consume it and grow up to six plants at home. It is also legal to possess up to 1 ounce of dried cannabis flower in public.