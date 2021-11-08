The Cannabis Control Board is scheduled to meet on Nov. 12 with their agenda including the review and potential approval of changes to proposed cannabis industry rules and regulations made pursuant to the attorney general's review.

Once the changes are approved by the board, the rules will again be sent to the AG for review.

And according to board Chairwoman Vanessa Williams, if the AG approves the revised rules, they will then be transmitted to the Legislature for the final review under the Administrative Adjudication Law.

If everything proceeds smoothly, the legislative review will possibly cap what has been an extended prerequisite process to setting up a cannabis industry on island.

The Guam Cannabis Industry Act was signed into law in mid-2019. It decriminalized the recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 and older, and established a framework for the creation of a cannabis industry. The rules and regulations for that industry were to be adopted within a year of the law's enactment, or by April 2020.

Moving well past that initial due date, thanks to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft rules were finally completed in March this year, and then sent to the AG, only to be returned with suggested amendments.

For entrepreneurs like Melchor Manibusan who are wanting to become part of a local cannabis industry, the wait has been frustrating.

"I see everyone else is up and running and up and open, and I don't know why it's taking so long to make it happen," Manibusan said at a Rotary Club of Guam meeting on Thursday, during which he spoke to members about cannabis as an industry and what he had seen traveling to places that have established this industry.

"We're ready for it, and we can't move because there's no licenses out yet," Manibusan added.

A sticking point for Manibusan is that the draft rules do not permit vertical integration, which would allow businesses to participate, for example, not only in cannabis retail, but also in cultivation or manufacturing, or any other combination of these different industry processes.

"I'm a coffee grower. ... I do everything from seed to sip. For me to grow my coffee, harvest my coffee, roast my coffee, package it, deliver it and serve it – you mean I can't do that with my cannabis? Now, my cannabis would have to flow through different hands before it gets to my dispensary," Manibusan said. "That's something I really disagree on and I hope soon they will consider vertical integrated licenses."

Others are also concerned over the lack of vertical integration, as shown during public discussions when the rules were being developed. While others have cautioned against vertical integration, pointing to concerns with the potential for monopolies.