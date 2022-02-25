Cannabis businesses face stringent rules

Local companies looking to break into the cannabis business will have to follow stringent requirements in almost every aspect of their business – down to which, and how many colors they can put on their product labels.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Leevin Camacho announced he approved, with revisions, the legality of the rules and regulations for an adult-use cannabis industry, clearing an important statutory step before they can go into effect.

The regulations spell out eligibility requirements and fees for companies looking to be cultivators, manufacturers and dispensaries.

But the draft submitted to the AG also puts forth the parameters of what can be sold to adults 21 years of age or older, and how businesses sell cannabis products to them.

For instance, labels affixed to containers of packages containing cannabis or cannabis products for retail sale must include tracking, serving and distributor information and a standardized, unobscured warning: “KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND ANIMALS.”

How those labels look also is regulated.

“Labeling and packaging background colors must be white, cream, grey, black, tan or brown. Up to three accent colors from the approved color list provided on the Department of Public Health and Social Services website are permitted,” the rules state.

A label’s font color would count toward the three-color limit, according to the rules.

“Only colors and shapes from an approved list on the Department of Public Health and Social Services website are permitted,” the rules additionally mandate.

While company logos can be included, licensed manufacturers and dispensaries must refer to “examples of allowable logo displays” provided by DPHSS.

Gummies, butter banned

Another heavily regulated part of the policy concerns which edible items infused with cannabis cannot be sold on Guam.

The draft rules prohibit infused products that require baking or cooking from the consumer and food items that appeal to children, such as gummy candies, lollipops, cotton candy or brightly colored products.

But a comprehensive list of “potentially hazardous foods” also are banned, in order to “reduce the risk to public health,” including:

• Foods that require “time-temperature control to keep them safe for human consumption.”

• Foods that require refrigeration, freezing or hot holding to keep them safe for human consumption.

• Food that “has to be acidified to make it shelf-stable.”

• Food made shelf-stable by canning or retorting.

• Fruit or vegetable juices.

• Pumpkin pies, custard pies or any pies that contain egg.

• Dairy products of any kind, such as butter, cheese, ice cream or milk.

• Dried or cured meats.

Cannabis-infused jams or jellies are allowed, as long as they use a standardized recipe found in the federal registry. Manufacturers looking to sell baked goods such as cookies will be allowed to use cannabis butter in the process, as long as the ingredient isn’t sold as a stand-alone product to consumers.

The Cannabis Control Board will be empowered to designate other food items that may not be infused with cannabis, according to the rules.

These regulations may change, should the Guam Legislature decide to amend them in session. The final step before the rules go into effect is a 90-day time frame, triggered after the rules are formally submitted to the lawmaking body, for senators to either approve the rules as submitted, reject them outright or amend them in a bill that they approve with a bodywide vote.

If no action is taken after the 90-day deadline, the rules lapse into effect without any changes.