The Guam Cannabis Control Board met Feb. 20 for its regular monthly meeting and discussed the planning of an annual cannabis summit, which is still in its initial planning stages.

Board member Niko Fujikawa from the Guam Visitors Bureau said he and his team had been in meetings for initial discussions, going through different topics, but first trying to determine a timeline for the event.

Fujikawa said, because the summit would involve many regulatory agencies that have many responsibilities throughout the year, timing was difficult.

After some discussion, the group landed on the week of Aug. 21 of this year.

Fujikawa mentioned the summit was, for now, being looked at as a half-day event with the theme being considered “Cannabis 101.”

“The event is really to try and get the industry jump-started and how its barriers are, or things like that, to enter into the industry. … What we want to approach is people that are still on the fence about it, you know, to really show them or walk them through the process of how easy it is or not is ... to enter into the industry,” Fujikawa said.

The board member said he and his team members were working on some of the branding and theming to ensure the summit is a little more “commercialized or digestible for the community.”

Fujikawa also said it would be “a great idea to kind of field responses from the general public,” which he thinks could be done easily. Fujikawa suggested collecting themes or topics that could be addressed as a board, or by panels put together by the board.

“That way, we're not replicating or being redundant in our efforts,” he said. “So, we may be able to do that.”

Fujikawa said the working group is going to encourage all directors of the regulatory agencies to be involved.

“We're going to have meetings every (other) Wednesday, every two weeks,” he said.

Fujikawa said Therese Arriola from the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, as well as officials from GVB, would be invited to the biweekly meetings as well as other directors.

“I'm going to come up with a nice theme and kind of the branding of the summit. But we really wanted to focus on getting into the industry and who the people are that you're going to be dealing with as you enter this industry,” he said.

Fujikawa mentioned a “setup and run-through with the Department of Agriculture that will be working with (Department of Public Health and Social Services) laboratories so that the community really understands that this is a lot easier process,” but did not go into further detail.

“That's my update for the group. This is the very first episode. We didn't want it to be too content-heavy, very streamlined, and that's what we're looking at. A half-day summit,” he said.

He mentioned the event will not have a budget and the location suggestion was the Adelup conference room to include the community.

“I'm not looking to do something new in the hotels and things like that. Just something to consider for the board,” Fujikawa said. “And usually, if we go past half a day, we're probably going to have to feed whoever is still there. So, there is more expenses and logistics involved.”

Fujikawa concluded that before the initial annual cannabis summit, there would have to be some kind of questionnaire to stakeholders in order to “know that we're answering the right questions” involved, and this is the group’s intention.

The next Cannabis Control Board Meeting is scheduled for March 20.