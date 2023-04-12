Cannabis establishments developing applications

The Cannabis Control Board has yet to approve an establishment license for any of the businesses that have obtained responsible official identification cards.

Greenland Farms Inc., which is looking to establish a cultivation facility, may become the first to move on to that next step in the cannabis business licensing process.

However, as of Monday, the company was not ready to seek board approval.

Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu, director of the Department of Revenue and Taxation, said Greenland Farms continues to work on obtaining clearances from certain agencies. Because of that, DRT did not have a recommendation for the board.

"I guess we will look forward to that at the next meeting, to see if there's any progress on that for our review," board Chair Vanessa Williams said Monday.

There are a total of six basic steps to obtain a cannabis business license on Guam.

So far, a dozen businesses have proceeded to obtain a responsible official identification card, the third step in the overall process.

Obtaining a responsible official identification card, which identifies individuals representing a cannabis-related establishment, is the third step in the overall process. Beyond that is obtaining a cannabis establishment license.

Laboratory testing for potency and safety is required before cannabis or cannabis products can be sold on island. A testing facility is one of the entities that has applied for and made it to the responsible officials identification stage, but has not come to the board for an establishment license.

Other than a brief discussion on Greenland Farms, board members discussed the upcoming annual cannabis summit, which has been scheduled tentatively for Aug. 23.

Theresa Arriola, director of the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, said officials are looking to present a half-day summit focused primarily on information on how to get into the cannabis industry.

The date remains tentative because organizers of the event want to ensure Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is able to attend the inaugural summit, Arriola said.