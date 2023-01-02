The year 2022 demonstrated developments in the recreational cannabis industry on Guam, however, there are still some snags holding up legal sales to adults over the age of 21.

The industry had long been waiting for the development of government rules and regulations. Those were finally adopted by default on May 30, 2022, after the Legislature failed to act on the rules within a specified time frame. This gave the government of Guam another 90 days to begin accepting and processing licensing applications.

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation began accepting what was understood as Cannabis Identification Card applications on Aug. 29, 2022. At the time, the ID card was just one step to obtaining a Cannabis Business License to operate on Guam, according to The Guam Daily Post files.

At the end of September 2022, after the Cannabis Control Board met, the board, along with DRT, announced it had approved responsible official applications for two men, Stephen Roberto, of Guam’s Real Deal LLC, dba Green Flash Guam, and David Cruz, of Pacific Group LLC, dba Pacific Cultivation. The responsible official designation is for an officer of a company or person who operates or controls a cannabis provider.

The Post spoke with Roberto, who explained the Cannabis Control Board approved Roberto’s application to become a responsible official. Each entity that wishes to do business as a recreational cannabis company must have the responsible official designation before it can proceed further.

Roberto said recreational cannabis is a new and misunderstood industry and there were “huge hurdles” ahead referring to “testing requirements.” Roberto pointed out that Guam requires all cannabis products to be tested for specific standards by a certified independent lab.

In November 2022, DRT announced a new application was available for businesses seeking to be a part of the local adult-use cannabis industry, as part of the six-step process companies must undergo to obtain a cannabis establishment license, the department stated in a press release.

Nine businesses so far have had certain preliminary applications approved. Their progress was pending the release of the new application form for a licensed cannabis establishment. The nine companies include retailers, a cultivator and a testing laboratory - a critical industry component required by law before any legal consumer sales can begin.

Post files state after applying for a cannabis establishment license, businesses are to apply for a permit to operate. According to DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu, each type of license will have different requirements based on rules and regulations. The testing laboratory, for instance, will have to comply with Department of Public Health and Social Services laboratory requirements, she added.

At the end of October 2022, when the cannabis board met, DRT announced it had approved the first official application for a testing laboratory.

DRT pointed out “responsible official” is a statutory term for a licensed person who represents cannabis-related establishments. These individuals apply for responsible official identification cards, which are approved by the Cannabis Control Board.

Pacific Analytical Services is the business intending to establish the laboratory, and Shintaro Okada is the responsible official applicant, according to Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu, vice chairwoman of the CCB and agency head of DRT.

No cannabis or cannabis products can be sold without being tested for potency and safety by a testing facility licensed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, per industry rules and regulations. Regardless of any interest in cultivation or retail businesses, the cannabis industry on Guam won't be able to get its foot in the door without a testing laboratory.

"One thing we have been advising ... all our applicants that there is no testing lab at this time. So, we're happy that we're actually finally seeing an application for a testing laboratory," Mansapit-Shimizu said at the CCB meeting, where members signed off on seven additional responsible official applications at the end of October 2022.

There are six basic steps to obtaining a cannabis business license. Applying for the responsible official identification card is about halfway through the process.

The next step is to apply for a cannabis establishment license, but the application form for that license is still pending review from the Office of the Attorney General, Mansapit-Shimizu said.

"The cannabis establishment license application is currently in draft form and we have provided that to the AG's office for their review," she said, later adding: "They've come back with some preliminary comments but we don't have a final cannabis establishment license application to provide to our applicants at this time. We're working to get that out as quickly as we can."

In November 2022, after securing his spot as Guam’s next attorney general, Douglas Moylan told the Post he will not have the Office of the Attorney General be involved with the cannabis industry.

Moylan first aired his concerns about the island's chief legal officer having a direct hand in regulating the stalled industry during the now-concluded 2022 election cycle.

Moylan confirmed in November 2022 with The Guam Daily Post he is "not going after the cannabis industry," saying the Office of the Attorney General will not attempt to prosecute or arrest anybody for being involved with locally legal cannabis sales and commerce.

"In fact, it's exactly the opposite," Moylan said before explaining that, because cannabis remains a Schedule I controlled substance under federal law, as Guam's attorney general and even as an attorney, he must abide by federal laws, including the island's Organic Act.

"I'm not just a politician, as an attorney, what would I do with the cannabis laws that are passed by the Legislature? I would not touch them at all. I would not have anyone in my office deal with any statute that would promote cannabis or do anything for purposes of becoming involved with that Schedule I controlled substance," Moylan said.

To clarify further, Moylan said, for example, he does not intend to help DRT enforce licensing laws. However, he said he won't be an obstacle in the ongoing process of licensing and permitting cannabis businesses.

"Am I going to stop the dispensary from opening? No," he told the Post.

Outgoing AG Leevin Camacho has been offering legal assistance to DRT and other agencies as they try to pass rules and regulations regarding cannabis, a move Moylan thinks is improper.

"He's openly engaging in it and allowing his attorneys in his office, assistant attorneys general and deputies to engage in what I see as an illegal activity and I do not want to risk myself nor my office or anyone's attorneys to be engaging in cannabis activities," Moylan said. "I'm not going to prosecute them, I'm not going to go after them, I'm not going to arrest anybody I'm not going to penalize anybody. I'm just not going to touch it, that's up to the federal government to decide."