The government of Guam’s agreement with a Florida-based company to stand up a tracking and management system for the island’s medical cannabis program commits $375,000 in funding over the next five years.

The contract between GovGuam and Metrc LLC, for a seed to sale system was made available at the request of The Guam Daily Post.

Documents provided show a last-minute push to get the agreement finalized.

On Sept. 30, Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Arthur San Agustin wrote to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, asking for her “expeditious review” of the agreement. San Agustin explained legislative appropriations to fund the first year of the contract expired that day.

The governor ultimately approved the contract with the same-day turnaround requested, though her office did not announce the deal until Nov. 10.

“Our healthcare and regulatory professionals have been working collaboratively with their partners in the United States to help us reach this important milestone,” San Agustin stated in a release announcing the contract’s execution. “With the selection of Metrc as our provider, we now can begin to build the framework of Guam’s cannabis regulatory system. We look forward to working cohesively in creating an industry that will cultivate medical treatment and revenue for the people of Guam.”

Local law requires that before any medicinal or adult-use cannabis sales occur, DPHSS stand up a comprehensive tracking system. The statute for medical patients requires the system provide for the online tracking of licenses granted to farms, manufacturers, dispensaries and patients.

Adult-use businesses, which are subject to additional local laws, are not able to begin purchasing or selling cannabis without a “seed to sale” tracking system implemented.

According to the contract, Metrc is responsible for providing and maintaining “all necessary tools, equipment, systems, hardware and software” through the duration of the agreement project. DPHSS has committed to providing Metrc with access to sites needed to stand up, house and maintain the tracking system.

Metrc’s first deliverable is a “schedule of services,” which is supposed to outline proposed dates for milestones and actions, like a project plan, gap analysis, user guides, training videos, testing, webinars, uptime schedules and more.

Ownership rights split

While GovGuam would not be able to make any claims to “intellectual property and propriety rights” that arose from Metrc’s work to build and operate the tracking system, the contract did not sell private information to the company.

“The government of Guam is the sole and exclusive owner of all Consumer Personal and Business Data or other data generated by the System and no ownership interest nor title to any such data will pass to Metrc,” the contract states.

DPHSS, at its sole discretion, however, can approve the contractor to use “de-identified data” to conduct system improvements, external reporting or expansion of services.