Cannabis-themed event planned

Prutehi I Amot Miyu will be hosting its first event aiming to preserve the CHamoru culture and break down differences to build healing, according to a news release from the organization.

“Prutehi i amot miyu” translates to “protect your medicine,” according to the release. The new group was formed as a passion project by four local businesses, Blazed and Infused, Oba Skoba, The Unlock Society and Stikki Designs, all of whom said that they wanted to put together an event for the community.

“Through this event, we hope to abolish the 'clique' based mentality that is so rampant in our society. Prutehi I Amot Miyu, or protect your medicine, is pertaining to all of us as a people. We can all be the 'medicine' we need to survive against the powers that be,” the release said.

According to their website, the group is a collective of like-minded individuals working to shift the paradigm and heal each other and the island.

“Whether it be through our culture, extending a helping hand or the comfort that we feel through holistic healing in our daily lives, … banding together to build and further the awareness of our dying culture to help our community with respect and to educate about the benefits of medical cannabis – always moving forward to a successful future for new generations to come,” the website states.

The event will be held at Sagan Kotturan CHamoru in Tamuning.

“We picked this location for this very reason, we feel that for the youth, culture and learning the CHamoru spirit is the best medicine. SKC has done great things to pass on the CHamoru spirit to our youth, and we wanted to shed some light on their constant hard work and resolve,” the release said.

The event will be cannabis-friendly with cannabis-themed vendors and a sequestered smoking area for legal users.

“We would like to emphasize that if you choose to participate, it does not mean that you are pro-cannabis or support its communities. If you are a cannabis-themed business, we ask that consumption be handled with safety and responsibility. Even though this event isn’t solely cannabis centered, we can still use it to further educate others about its benefits and maybe lessen the criticisms of what is otherwise a safer alternative for some. All in all, this event is pro-for the people of Guam. To band together and give another opportunity for other demographics to experience the CHamoru spirit,” the website states.

The event, which costs $50 to attend, is raising funds for the SKC grounds and for the family of recently deceased Johnny “Cakes” Siguenza.

“In light of the damages left behind by Typhoon Mawar and the recent loss of Johnny 'Cakes' Siguenza (SKC museum curator), we would like to donate a portion of the proceeds for the family and (for) repairing the SKC grounds, so they can continue the amazing work they do,” the release said.

The Prutehi I Amot Miyu event will take place Saturday, Sept. 30 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Island Flora Garden Supplies in Harmon Industrial Park.