'Canstruction' event aims to combat youth hunger

BeHeartfelt and the Aydlett brothers, two-time record holders in the Guinness Book of World Records, are teaming up to honor 9/11 and build up the banks of the Meal Pack Program through a canned food donation drive event, called "Canstruction."

BeHeartfelt, a nonprofit organization based out of Kansas, has been helping Guam youths in need for several years through various programs, such as shoe and hygiene kit drives and the Meal Pack Program, which has fed 140 kids every weekend for the past year.

“We work with school social workers and their teams to identify students in need. Meal packs are then given out every Friday discreetly in the student’s backpack at the end of the school day. Meal packs are filled with kid-friendly nonperishable food that provides two weekend breakfasts, lunches and snacks,” Lori Marsh Marble of BeHeartfelt said in a news release.

The program helps battle food insecurity, she said.

“Unfortunately, the effect of food insecurity on these children includes more frequent illness and delayed cognitive development, resulting in poor education outcomes," Marsh Marble said. “This food improves the community’s health and its economic vitality.”

Marsh Marble said she's met many children who suffer because of situations beyond their control and who live in extremely challenging conditions.

"Like the six children who live with their mother in Maite in a literal container that has no windows or any other modification, or those 11 brothers and sisters who share a house made of discarded tin, plywood and tarp,” she said.

This year instead of just a canned food donation drive, BeHeartfelt decided to host a competition, "Canstruction," which involves using donated canned food to construct something.

“The event will be a great team-building effort. It will also serve to provide awareness for your association, group, business and is a powerful means of feeding kids who are hungry in Guam. All canned food from the event will be donated to BeHeartfelt’s Meal Pack Program,” Marsh Marble said.

The event will take place on the last day of Brandon and Landon Aydlett’s mission to build Lincoln Logs in the shape of the Twin Towers of New York's World Trade Center in honor of 9/11.

Teams will be made up of six people who will work to build their canned structure in a 10-foot-by-10-foot space. The structure must be built using only unopened, unexpired canned food items.

“This fun team-building event can be an easy way for us to support the needs of hungry children on Guam. Your association, group, business can reach people who plan to watch the Aydlett brothers build another amazing tower and bring in more donations and educate our island to the poverty that so many of us don’t see,” Marsh Marble said.

Each team is responsible for purchasing its own canned food. The teams with the most food collected and the best structure will be recognized.

Teams can make preparations on Sept. 3; build day is Sept. 4 at the Agana Shopping Center.

To sign up a team, email contactbeheartfelt@gmail.com.