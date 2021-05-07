Can't pay your mortgage? GHC offers more chances for families to get help

Families who have had difficulty paying their mortgage directly because of the pandemic now have more chances of getting help from the Guam Housing Corp., after GHC updated its $714,000 mortgage relief program requirements.

GHC also extended the application period to June 4.

Under the updated requirements, real property assets are no longer included in the calculation of household income which, in many cases, resulted in applicants being deemed ineligible for mortgage relief assistance.

GHC is now using the IRS 1040 adjusted gross income method to determine income eligibility under the GHC program.

Only three have so far benefited from the program in six months, but acting GHC President Edith Pangelinan and Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Ray Topasna anticipate that more may now have a chance at receiving mortgage assistance because of the updated eligibility requirements.

Topasna and Pangelinan shared these updates with Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and other members of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs and Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention on Thursday.

As of Thursday, some residents said it was their first time to learn about the program and would like to learn more about it.

The GHC program pays up to three months of mortgage payments for eligible Guam homeowners.

"I highly encourage homeowners impacted by COVID-19 and who are behind with their mortgage payments to apply for assistance," Pangelinan said.

To get the updated application form, visit GHC's website to download the form, www.guamhousing.org; or pick up a hard copy of the form right outside GHC's office on the 5th floor of the ITC building in Tamuning.

Applications must be submitted to GHC's office at the ITC Building.

For questions, call GHC at 671-647-4143.

Those whose applications were rejected earlier for exceeding the household income threshold are encouraged to contact GHC immediately.

To be eligible, here are the four criteria:

Owner-occupied primary home;

Lost their job or experience a reduction in work hours as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic;

Mortgage loan status is delinquent;

Household income is below the low- to moderate-income limit.

Rental, utility assistance

GHC's mortgage relief program is separate from the $33.6 million rental and utility relief program that the Department of Administration administers.

DOA opened the second cycle of the Emergency Rental Assistance tenant pre-application, from May 3 to 21.

The program provides renters impacted by COVID-19 with rent, rental arrears, utilities and utility arrears assistance for up to 15 months with payments made directly to landlords and utility agencies.

How to apply:

Download the form on DOA's website, www.doa.guam.gov.

For hard copy of the form, visit DOA's ERA office on the 2nd floor, Suite 219, of the ITC Building in Tamuning.

Filled out application forms can be submitted to the ERA office or via email to era@doa.guam.gov.

For questions, call DOA's ERA at 638-4518 or 638-4519.

Applicants must meet the 3 criteria: