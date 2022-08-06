Cantor sworn in as DOI assistant secretary

The Biden administration has installed a new official whose focus will be on Guam, its sister territories and the freely associated states in Micronesia.

The Department of the Interior announced in a press release that Carmen G. Cantor was sworn in Thursday in Washington, D.C., by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland as DOI assistant secretary for insular and international affairs.

“With decades of experience working as a diplomat and on issues critical to island communities, Carmen is ready to lead the department’s mission to support insular areas and freely associated states by ensuring that they have the resources and support needed to address their unique needs and mitigate climate-related challenges," said Haaland. "Her knowledge will also be indispensable as Interior works with international partners to grow America’s clean energy economy and protect and conserve biodiversity."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to the release, in her new role, Cantor will:

Be responsible for the Interior secretary's duties to the U.S. territories.

Administer and oversee federal assistance under the Compacts of Free Association.

Oversee international engagement in support of the department’s mission and U.S. foreign policy.

Lead the Ocean, Great Lakes and Coastal Program, helping to coordinate ocean and coastal programs across the department’s bureaus and federal, state and territorial partners.

Cantor most recently held the role as U.S. ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Federated States of Micronesia. But that's not her only connection to the U.S. insular areas.

“Growing up in Puerto Rico and having lived in the Federated States of Micronesia, I have a deep appreciation of the unique challenges faced by island and coastal communities,” said Cantor. “I’m thrilled to join the Department of the Interior to tackle these challenges through collaborative efforts across the federal government, territories, freely associated states and our international partners.”

Cantor has served previously in the Department of State, including as the executive director of the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and Bureau of International Information Programs, executive director of the Bureau of Counterterrorism, director of the Office of Civil Service Human Resource Management and as deputy director for recruitment and examination, DOI stated in its release.

Cantor earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Puerto Rico and a Master of Arts from the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico.

“We look forward to the work of Assistant Secretary Cantor as she officially joins the Department of Insular Affairs, and we are encouraged that she will leverage her experience in Micronesia to address the unique challenges faced by Guam and island communities," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated. "Our administration continues to strengthen our federal partnerships to ensure that our island has the necessary resources and support to fight climate change, improve critical infrastructure and promote sustainable economic development.”