Capacity raised to 75% for dozens of business categories

At least 38 more types of businesses can now operate at a maximum occupancy of 75%, up from 50% for weeks or months, including banks, gas stations, laundromats and health care operations.

This is based on the Department of Public Health and Social Services' March 31 guidance memo following Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's extension of the public health state of emergency and easing of more COVID-19 social and business restrictions.

Guam remains under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3, in which most activities are permitted to operate under moderate restrictions to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The governor has increased the maximum number of people that can congregate or socially gather, from 25 to 50, in time for Easter.

Prior to Wednesday's Public Health guidance memo, only three types of businesses were allowed to operate at 75% capacity: retail stores, hardware stores, and businesses that primarily supply other businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate.

Those with increased maximum capacity include infrastructure for airport operations, utilities such as water and power, solid waste, internet and telecommunications, and hotels.

Others are airlines, animal shelters, vehicle rental businesses, auto repair shops, mailing and shipping service providers, distributors and wholesalers, media companies, trash collection, security companies, and testing sites for certification and licensing.

Many, however, are allowed to operate at 75% capacity if they are operating by-appointment-only, including animal grooming, auto sales, auto detailing, cosmetology establishments, dive shops and photography businesses.

There's still a 50% occupancy limit for restaurants, bars, amusement parks, bingo halls, cigar and vape shops, gyms, public and private swimming pools, and movie theaters, among other businesses.