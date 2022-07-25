Capitol Kitchen has taken over the hill on Airport Road, with Chef Casey Castro leading the charge. Paving the way, one plate at a time, Capitol Food Group celebrated the grand opening of Capitol Kitchen on July 22.

The event was well attended with guests' pallets introduced to the hybrid operation's local and American cuisine, CFG stated in a press release.

“Our belief is that we not only want to bring a hybrid operation tailored toward Guam’s varied demographics and expectations, but we also want our patrons to enjoy a savory culinary experience while enjoying quality and professional service and an enjoyable ambiance, which is our utmost priority," Castro said.

Castro has been in the culinary industry for decades. He said his concept shakes up the daily grind.

“Being in the culinary industry for decades, we want to change things up, so those who walk out of the restaurant will always have something positive to share with their family and friends. We understand that word-of-mouth advertising is the lifeblood of any restaurant, and we are optimistic and ready for that challenge," added Castro.

Guests in attendance sampled items from the menu, including the mouthwatering ribs, but also had the opportunity to meet the culinary creators behind the scenes.

With elected leaders among those in attendance, Castro committed to supporting the island.

“We want to express that we have been and will continue to support our island as we endure through the economic recovery period,” Castro said.

Castro said CFG has been and will continue to be a community partner.

“Whether it involves supporting local nonprofit groups, youth events or support for those in need, our doors are always open, our friendship is genuine,” Castro said.

He highlighted the jobs created by Capitol Food Group and noted that there will be more jobs in the future.