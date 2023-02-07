Federal investigators believe John “Boom” Mantanona, a former officer with the Guam Police Department, paid a police captain in order to receive “sensitive information” related to GPD investigations, which benefited a local meth operation.

Recently unsealed records in the District Court of Guam detail an investigation into Mantanona, a retired police officer who was indicted in 2019 in connection to jury tampering and a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to Post files, Mantanona's charges relate to giving drug traffickers – which include Audrey Wolford, Vincent Rios and Erik Aponik, who allegedly distributed methamphetamine on Guam – protection from law enforcement investigations in exchange for a fee.

The unsealed records not only revealed the fees ranged from $15,000 to $30,000 but also that Mantanona's contact at GPD to assist in keeping drug traffickers undetected was his cousin, Capt. Kenneth Mantanona. Kenneth Mantanona was the chief of the criminal investigation division and was responsible for overseeing the Mandaña Drug Task Force.

A transcript of text messages and conversations with witnesses and confidential informants show the scheme being investigated by federal authorities included alleged misconduct that occurred between 2016 and 2017 – during the previous gubernatorial administration.

According to FBI Special Agent Patrick Ernst, who applied for two search warrants in the cases only recently unsealed, he believed Wolford admitted to a confidential source that her close relationship with John Mantanona, “who has connections with powerful people” like the then-governor and police chief benefits her alleged drug business.

“I believe Wolford is further stating that members of GPD Mandaña are afraid to target Wolford's drug trafficking activities because of Wolford's close relationship with (John Mantanona). Wolford is further stating that if Wolford's drug trafficking activities draw law enforcement attention, GPD Mandaña members will notify (John Mantanona) and ask him to caution Wolford,” Ernst attested to in the warrant application.

The Mantanona cousins are alleged to have worked together to gather and possibly utilize sensitive law enforcement information.

The unsealed search warrant additionally showed text messages between the two discussing details of several drug investigations, which included vehicles and the person they were registered to, where surveillance would be set up and certain individuals who had been arrested.

“On Jan. 16, 2017, Captain KDM (Kenneth Mantanona) texts (John) Mantanona, 'You still owe me...hahaha,'” the records show.

Ernst stated he believed John Mantanona made payments to Kenneth Mantanona.

“I believe that (John) Mantanona requests sensitive law enforcement information from (Kenneth Mantanona) and some of the information requested by (John Mantanona) pertains to drug investigations,” Ernst attested.

The FBI special agent alleged the information was relayed over text messages and “very likely” phone calls.

Another individual named in the documents was GPD Capt. Kim Santos, a former spokesperson for the department, and her text conversations with John Mantanona.

A transcript showed John Mantanona requested police records for two individuals, to which Santos responded by asking for the pair's Social Security numbers. After John Mantanona provided the numbers, Santos instructed him to pick up documents at GPD's records section.

Ernst stated he believed the requests were for “sensitive law enforcement information.”

The FBI agent alleged to the court there was probable cause to believe John Mantanona:

• Solicits drug dealers to pay him “protection” or for information pertaining to law enforcement actions.

• Provided sensitive law enforcement information to individuals he knows to be drug dealers.

• Interfered with law enforcement actions to assist drug dealers in continuing trafficking operations.

GPD 'looking into' allegations

The Guam Daily Post asked GPD spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella about the unsealed court documents, to which she responded, “We are looking into the allegations. At this time Chief (Stephen) Ignacio has not made a determination as the recent documents provided is being reviewed by GPD's legal section.”

The Post also attempted to contact Santos, who did not respond.

John Mantanona is set to appear in the federal court Feb. 16. His attorney Joaquin “Jay” Arriola Jr. declined to comment on the recently unsealed records.

John Mantanona's current charges stem from allegedly obstructing a juror in the trial of Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser in 2018.

Martinez and Moser's case was eventually transferred to California and, after serving four years in federal prison, they were charged in the District Court of Guam in November last year.