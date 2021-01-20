Capuchin priest tests positive for COVID-19; Masses at 5 parishes suspended out of caution

A member of Capuchin Franciscan has tested positive for COVID-19.

The priest tested positive and was admitted to the Guam Regional Medical City on Jan. 19, according to the Archdiocese of Agaña.

The Archdiocese notified the Department of Public Health and Social Services and activated its archdiocesan protocols.

"We are working with DPHSS on contact tracing," church officials stated.

The Capuchin priest does not actively celebrate Masses at any of the churches in the Archdiocese. Officials said, however, that out of an abundance of caution, the pastors of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament in Agana Heights, San Miguel in Talofofo, Santa Teresita in Mangilao, Saint Jude in Sinajana and Saint Francis in Yona have placed themselves in quarantine because of possible exposure to the clergyman who has tested positive.

The Masses at those five parishes overseen by the Capuchins — Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, San Miguel, Santa Teresita, Saint Jude and Saint Francis — are also temporarily suspended until further notice while their pastors and staff self-quarantine. Their churches and offices are also closed for the duration..

Archbishop Michael Byrnes and Father Patrick Castro, Custos of the Provincial (Custody Star of the Sea) Order of Friars Minor Capuchin of Guam & Hawaii, ask residents for their prayers for the Capuchin Friar and all who have contracted COVID-19.