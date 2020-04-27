A 47-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly grabbed a bag from the personal vehicle of a police officer preparing to start his shift.

At 5:20 a.m. April 27, officers from the Dededo Precinct Command entertained a burglary to a vehicle complaint that occurred within the parking lot of the Dededo Precinct Command, according to the Guam Police Department.

The preliminary police reports suggest that an off-duty police officer had arrived to assume work and had parked his personal vehicle within the parking lot of the Dededo Precinct Command.

While still inside the vehicle, the off-duty police officer noticed an unknown man had opened the vehicle’s front passenger door and had grabbed his bag. The off-duty officer was able to apprehend the man, who was later identified as Rodney Cepeda Quitugua.

Quitugua was detained and interviewed at the precinct where he was interviewed. He stated that he had just been released from Guam Regional Medical City and was waiting at the precinct for his ride, the press release stated.

Quitugua further indicated that he thought the off-duty officer’s car was his ride and he tried to enter his car.

He was booked and confined at the Department of Corrections. This case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.