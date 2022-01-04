A man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into a car in Tamuning and attacking two police officers.

Tresean Durrell Ramey, 27, was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony and two counts of assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the suspect was spotted inside the victim’s car in Tamuning on Sunday.

The victim reported the car appeared to have been rummaged through, documents state.

After being taken into custody, the suspect allegedly became combative and yelled at officers.

The suspect kicked the door to his cell and refused an order to calm down while at the police precinct, documents state.

While officers placed him in leg restraints, the suspect allegedly kicked one officer in the leg and head-butted another officer in the mouth.