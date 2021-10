Medics transported a man to Guam Memorial Hospital this morning after his car crashed into a concrete utility pole on Route 4 in Talo'fo'fo.

The Guam Fire Department reported a 911 call of a car crashing into a pole by Jeff's Pirate's Cove in Ipan, Talo'fo'fo at 7:28 a.m. Monday.

Units arrived on the scene at 7:36 a.m., according to Cherika Lou Chargualaf, GFD spokesperson.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, had serious injuries, she said.

His current condition at GMH is unknown.