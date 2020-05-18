Frankie Junior Pangelinan Delorie, 40, faces a number of felony charges after allegedly speeding through Yona, crashing his car into a police vehicle and trying to run from the police.

At 1:15 a.m. May 16, a police officer saw a white Nissan Sentra speeding through the village and he pursued it to Pulantat Road, where the Sentra spun out three times, according to documents filed at the Superior Court of Guam.

When the dust cleared, the officer saw the vehicle coming at him in reverse. He tried to reverse his patrol car, but the Sentra crashed into him.

The officer put his patrol vehicle in park and exited while Delorie jumped out of his car and ran into the jungle. As the officer approached, he saw an old hand grenade in the vehicle with a pin and spoon still attached, documents state.

Another officer pursued Delorie into the jungle and apprehended him.

He was read his rights and acknowledged, "I know my rights, sir." When asked if he had his driver's license, he said, "I don't have, sir, I even just took my sister's junk car."

According to documents, Delorie chuckled when he heard police officers commenting on having "found something in the car."

"I found that grenade at Tank Farm, I'm going to use it for a shifter," Delorie allegedly told the officers.

The registered owner of the vehicle confirmed the vehicle hasn't been working since 2017.

Charges against Delorie include aggravated assault, assault on a peace officer and unlawful possession of explosives as third-degree felonies; resisting arrest, eluding a police officer and leaving the scene of an accident as misdemeanors; and reckless driving as a petty misdemeanor.