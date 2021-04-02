A car slammed into a power pole in front of Kmart and Triple J in Upper Tumon; a portion of the car remains standing near the power pole.

The Guam Fire Department is "working on the occupant", according to Cherika Lou Chargualaf, acting spokeswoman. Chargualaf said the man was conscious during transport to the Guam Memorial Hospital.

GFD reports injuries but few details are available. The incident was reported at 6:11 a.m.

The Guam Police Department says the accident is "serious". Officers are on scene and have closed eastbound lanes and are rerouting cars through Harmon Industrial Park. GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said motorists are asked to find alternative routes.

Investigators from Highway Patrol Division have arrived and are examining the crash site.

The story is developing.