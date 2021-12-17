Car crashes into Retirement Fund building; driver OK - 1

TOWING: Workers prepare a Toyota sedan for towing after it crashed into the typhoon shutters and glass wall at the Government of Guam Retirement Fund building along Route 8 in Maite Thursday morning. The female driver who spoke to The Guam Daily Post at the scene said she appeared OK and that she might have stepped on the gas as she was trying to park. John O'Connor/The Guam Daily Post
