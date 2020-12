At 8:30 p.m. Guam Fire Department units were called to respond to Barrigada where a car crashed into a utility pole along Route 8 between SK Laundry and Subway.

A male driver is sole occupant of the vehicle. He has serious injuries, according to GFD spokesman Kevin Reilly.

Medics were conducting CPR at the scene and e nroute to the hospital. The patient is being transported to Naval Hospital by medics with ALS personnel onboard.