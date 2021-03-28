Police are on the scene at Talofofo Bay Overlook where a car ran off the road and dropped what looks to be several hundred feet. Its driver was transported to the Naval Hospital Guam.

Pieces of the vehicle, what looks like a muffler and a bumper, are at the bottom of the first drop. The vehicle itself looks to have rolled under some vines.

The Guam Police Department haven't released any details on what may have caused the car to run off the road.

According to Cherika Lou Chargualaf, Guam Fire Department spokeswoman, the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The 911 center received the call at 7:16 a.m. and the first GFD units were on scene at 7:23 a.m. she said.

He was still breathing and had a pulse but was unconscious while en route to the hospital, Chargualaf stated.

GFD's Engine 11, Engine 6, Medic 6, Rescue units 1, 2 and 3, and ALS 1 responded to the scene.