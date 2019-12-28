Car, motorcycle crash in Dededo; one person taken to hospital

Guam Fire Department responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Marine Corps Drive in Dededo yesterday.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 31-year-old man, was reported to be conscious and responsive but sustained injuries, according to GFD spokesman firefighter Kevin Reilly. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.

The other male patient, the operator of the car, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao continues to urge residents to drive defensively on Guam's roads. He also offered these safety tips: