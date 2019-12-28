Car, motorcycle crash in Dededo; one person taken to hospital

Guam Fire Department responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Marine Corps Drive in Dededo yesterday.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 31-year-old man, was reported to be conscious and responsive but sustained injuries, according to GFD spokesman firefighter Kevin Reilly. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.
The other male patient, the operator of the car, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao continues to urge residents to drive defensively on Guam's roads. He also offered these safety tips:
- Adhere to Guam road laws and drive within the posted speed limit.
- Always designate a responsible sober driver when celebrating.
- Phones down and heads up - refrain from any discretionary devices. Stay focused on the road when you're behind the wheel.
- While traveling in heavy pedestrian areas, always remain cognizant of crosswalks or people walking on the roadway.
- Plan your routes through the day and anticipate delays.
- While walking, refrain from walking impaired as this may cause poor decision making.
- Try to wear light-colored clothing or any type of reflective clothing while walking. Always use a marked pedestrian crosswalk.